The Best Sofas With Hidden Storage (‘Cause Our Apartment Is Tiny)

Space is a luxury everywhere, but especially in places such as New York City where a 1-bedroom unit easily costs $3K a month, rat czars are getting appointed, and landlords hold an increasingly cringe, medieval-lord-like power over tenants.

One of the biggest space-gobbling perps is the couch. A sofa takes up valuable real estate in our railroad apartment, and unless you’re determined to bring home a Victorian fainting chaise, there’s no reason why a modern sofa shouldn’t pull its weight with storage. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a sectional sofa with hidden storage for linens and blankets? Where else are you planning on storing your nuts for the winter? Stop playing Jenga with your bunk milk crates and weathered IKEA bins and start tucking away your goods the same way (we imagine) Sarah Paulson/Dad does in her “tiny” Malibu home: in an adult, storage-endowed sofa.

Those Squishmallows aren’t going to store themselves, so let’s find you a comfortable sofa that moonlights as a storage unit.

A sleeper sofa with storage for under $500

We don’t need another reason to expand our Wayfair-themed lower back tattoo [pulls down basketball shorts], but this sleeper sofa from the home goods haven swept us off our tuchus. It’s perfect for a smaller apartment, because it packs an L-shaped frame that allows for better lounging, leg stretching, and overall entertaining. Most importantly, there are plenty of glowing reviews and photos of how well the couch can store bedding.

This sofa will charge your iPhone

Homary’s gray sleeper sofa just pulls out all the stops. The cushions are made out of breathable linen, which is the best fabric for proving how worldly and well-adjusted you are, and the couch has storage below deck, inside the arms, and on its sides via magazine/book/iPad pockets. It even comes with a trusty place to charge your smartphone, so you can get rid of the dreaded floor-cord eyesore. It’s the Optimus Prime of sofas, and it’s 39% off.

Emily Ratajkowski would love this sofa

Remember when the model/author/babe supreme talked about how much she loved velvet sofas on TikTok? Well, this green velvet sectional is under $900 and has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon from over 100 reviewers. We’re not saying it’s an Emrata Bat Signal (although, who knows!?), but it definitely delivers a hell of a lot of seating and storage thanks to its 4-seater frame and complimentary ottoman.

“THE BEST modular sectional with storage for the money”

This U-shaped sectional is a bestseller on Amazon, because it can seat you and five jesters for the price of most 3-seater sofas. The couch has a solid wood frame, and storage underneath the cushions for all of your Furbys. As one of the over 2,000 reviewers writes about the high-rated couch, “[IT’S] THE BEST modular sectional with storage for the money. The storage area is also fabric lined and basically a solid box, which gives it points.”

An Italian 1970s daybed

One day, we will be blessed with an orgy-sized conversation pit sofa for our Lautner-esque home—but that doesn’t mean we can’t hunt down a 1970s sofa with sex appeal and storage in the interim. This velvet green daybed is the kind of piece you will take with you from apartment to apartment, because it can double as the primary couch with a few XL pillows or as additional seating with storage once Kathy Bates invites you to live in her Merge Mansion.

Japandi sofas with storage

The intersection of Japanese and mid-century modern Nordic design, Japandi style is one of our favorite minimalist aesthetics. This soft gray Homary sleeper sofa with blonde wood fits the vibe perfectly, and it’s equipped with drawers for easily accessible storage, a flat arm for holding drinks and snacks, and a middle fold-out partition that comes down like an AMC theater tray.

This mid-century modern sofa is a one-of-a-kind stunner that would make Hans J. Wegner go weak in the knees. The Scandinavian sofa is an authentic piece from the 1960s, and includes clever, sliding teak cabinets that double as a backrest. Definitely the dream foyer flex.

You have a JSTOR account

… Do you also carry a ludicrously capacious bag? Or refer to your WFH office as a “study?” Pause the Frasier reruns and bring home this dark wood, tufted suede sofa with drawer storage. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 2,300 reviews on Wayfair that praise everything from the ease of assembly to the comfort of the futon, and it’s 59% off.

Next up, we’re stocking your bar cart.

