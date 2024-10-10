11 Best Creatine Gummies (So Tasty You Might Get Too Jacked)

Literally hundreds of studies show the benefits of taking creatine, particularly if you like working out: increased power output, muscular endurance, and muscle size. But remembering to take all of your supplements can be difficult, and nobody wants to walk around with a bunch of pills and powder like an amateur drug dealer.

Enter creatine gummies: the best way to get creatine in your body and the best way to trick yourself into thinking you still get dessert during your diet. In this article, we’re covering why creatine works and which gummies are the best addition to your current workout supplements.

Our #1 pick for the best creatine gummies are the Beast Bites Creatine Bites for their 100% natural ingredients, 5g of creatine per serving, and their two fun flavors. They’re also an American-made product, crafted in sunny Colorado.

Quick Look at the Best Creatine Gummies

How We Evaluated

When I was looking through the best creatine gummies, I had a few key metrics in mind. I took a look at the quantity of creatine in each gummy/serving, what other ingredients are in the gummy, what flavors the gummy comes in, and the price per gummy.

The whole point of eating a creatine gummy is to get creatine in your body. I mean, you could just buy some Haribos, but you’re trying to get jacked here. On a serious note, your body can process roughly 30g of creatine per week. That’s about 5g per day, which is the number we’re looking for in our creatine gummies. Any less than 5g isn’t terrible, but it isn’t optimal.

Again, when you’re eating creatine gummies, you only want the creatine. Eating creatine gummies filled with harmful ingredients kind of defeats the entire purpose. I checked to make sure none of the gummies had harmful ingredients or anything that you wouldn’t want to put in your body just to get some creatine in.

Since we’re having gummies, they should be tasty, right? I checked to make sure the flavors on hand were delicioso, or at least had some variety in case there’s a flavor you don’t like. Price is also huge here, as we’re looking for the same product (5g of creatine)—so I tried finding the most cost-effective options for each category as well.

Oh, and there is also one I picked for having the sickest looking package.

Best Overall Creatine Gummies – Beast Bites Creatine Bites

Beast Bites Creatine Bites are the best creatine gummies on the market in my opinion. They come with 5g of creatine per serving, have zero added sugar, are available in two great flavors, and are reasonably priced. They’re vegan, halal, and gluten-free so people of all faiths, creeds, and dietary restrictions have a chance of looking beastly in the gym.

I like these creatine gummies because they get the job done without getting in your way. They don’t have added ingredients that will hurt your gut biome and while still tasting like an awesome gummy snack.

The two founders of Beast Bites, Matt and Chris, were perfectly poised to make a creatine snack: “It was during a post-workout meal, amid laughs and shared tales of tasteless protein bars and overly sweetened shakes, that the idea for Beast Bites was born. Matt, a former chef turned personal trainer, and Chris, a sports nutritionist, saw an opportunity to combine their love for fitness and good taste.”

[Editor’s note: Beast Bites are in no way affiliated with (the very punchable) Mr. Beast.]

Best Creatine Gummies with natural ingredients – Xwerks Build Creatine Gummies

Xwerks is a brand known for their quality products designed to optimize human performance. They have killer whey protein to build muscle, ashwagandha to chill out, and creatine gummies to give your precious ATP the phosphates it’s looking for (that’s how creatine works, btw).

Their Build Creatine Gummies are the perfect Non-GMO, vegan friendly creatine gummies out there. They come with great ingredients that make sure you’re getting a tasty, creatine-filled snack and nothing else.

Xwerks’ website has a ton of great literature related to creatine and everything the compound can do for your body. One can find cited among their reviews some of the most famous and influential studies on creatine in the history of science, including this magnum opus: “Increased number of max reps on bench press, … 20-25% increase in 1 rep max squat over placeb.”

Best Gluten-Free Creatine Gummies – Create Creatine Monohydrate Gummies

Create Creatine uses Creapure, a form of creatine that’s widely considered to be the best form of creatine available. It’s a much more pure form of the compound that isn’t found in every gummy. Create Creatine has it though, and it’s a great gummy for it.

Create Creatine gummies come in four fun flavors and are reasonably priced. The CEO of Create, Dan McCormick, detailed his company’s vision and why he wanted to create Create in the first place, citing among his inspirations the desire to bust some longstanding myths around the supplement—including the perception that it’s for men only, and that Mark McGuire is personally responsible for the compound’s bad rep.

His product is a great way of getting creatine in your body while having a fun snack at the same time. Create has been making creatine gummies for a while, and their latest batch has all of the flavor with 40% less sugar. If you want to get jacked off of gummies, Create is the way to go.

Best Creatine Chews – MuscleTech Creatine Chews

MuscleTech is one of the biggest names in workout supplements. Their creatine chews are a great way of adding creatine to your diet without having to take a pill or throw chalky powder into a drink. If you’re a tough guy or gal who thinks gummies aren’t cool enough for you, check out these chews.

To be honest, they’re basically the same thing. MuscleTech Creatine Chews come with quality Creapure creatine and have close to the fewest ingredients out of all the creatine gummies on this list. They’re offered at a great price and come in a fun flavor in Citrus Burst.

If you’re afraid of your gummies melting, or for being made fun of for eating gummy bears in the gym, buy MuscleTech’s Creatine Chews. They only have 3g of creatine per serving, which is a perfect excuse to snack on more.

These Sugar-free Creatine Gummies – Premium Select Nutrition

While most scientists agree that sugar isn’t the worst thing for you, limiting it in your diet can help you get shredded like lettuce. A lot of the gummies on this list have less than 5g of sugar per serving, but numbers add up, especially if you’re counting calories. Premium Select Nutrition is here to give you a big fat zero to add to your daily total.

If your creatine gummies don’t have any sugar, you can always just… get your source of sweetness from something else! But these Premium Select Nutrition Creatine Gummies come in two great natural flavors, so you’re not really missing out on great taste—just added sugars.

Sickest looking package – Mean Creatine Monohydrate Gummies

I don’t care what anyone says, looks matter—why else are we spending all our goddamn time suffering in the gym?

So before you look at what’s in the gummy, take a look at this package design. The Mean Creatine Monohydrate Gummy package got my attention like a blonde (gender unspecified) in a sundress, so to speak, and the ingredients kept it.

These creatine gummies are more than their badass package. They come with 3g of creatine, which may seem like a downside until you realize it means you get to eat more gummy snacks. They also have zero sugar and enough natural ingredients to make you feel good, or at least better, about yourself.

Best Creatine Gummy Capsules – Nutricost Micronized Creatine Capsules

The aim of the creatine gummy game is to get creatine in your body. If you don’t want to eat a gummy everyday and don’t want creatine powder, getting a creatine capsule is your best option. You might think that you could just go with any random creatine company, but you can’t.

Workout supplements are rife with bullshit. In the past, they’ve been manufactured in shoddy factories that didn’t clean their machines, leaving you with a container filled with creatine and who knows what else.

Nutricost fights this issue through thorough third-party testing and a GMP (Good Manufacturer Process) facility. They’re the company I’ve been personally using for about two months on my latest batch of creatine. I do the powder though, because I like feeling like Tony Montana when I make my protein shakes.

Fewest Ingredients – Xtreme Creatine by UltraHealthX

When you’re looking to eat a creatine gummy, you want the creatine and that’s about it. It can’t be just creatine though, or else it wouldn’t be a gummy—so we have to find the best combination of creatine to gummy ingredients.

Xtreme Creatine by UltraHealthX is that gummy. It comes with eight total ingredients, and two of them are water and creatine. The other six are natural fruit flavor, pectin, citric acid, lactic acid, and sodium citrate, which appear in that order.

Outside of their low number of total ingredients, Xtreme Creatine comes in a good, mixed berry flavor, has 5g of good, old fashioned creatine, and won’t break your bank when you want to buy more.

Tons of flavors – Animal Creatine Chews

Chewable creatine tablets are the mature version of creatine gummies. If you want to take your fitness routine a little more seriously, Animal Creatine Chews are a great addition to your current rotation of workout supplements.

When you buy a creatine chew, you’re avoiding the spillage powder can make and you’re saving yourself from yet another chalky protein shake. With some added sugar and even some sea salt in the mix, Animal Creatine Chews might be the tastiest on this list.

They also come in seven great flavors, the most out of any on this list. Animal Creatine Chews are third-party tested so every batch is bonafide, certified, and verified clean, accurate, and potent.

Creatine Gummies with AstraGin – Force Factor Creatine Gummies

AstraGin is a patented, natural compound that helps your body absorb other compounds and micronutrients like creatine. By itself, it’s not a bad supplement, but it really shines when it’s put in a creatine supplement like Force Factor Creatine Gummies.

Force Factor’s gummies are another great choice at a competitive price. They come in a mixed berry flavor in two different sizes so you can pick the quantity that best fits your goals. These creatine gummies also have some added sugar to make them taste even better.

Creatine Gummies with a B12 Boost – Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies

Vitamin B12 is one of the best for recovery, revitalization, and other words that start with re. Adding it to your creatine gummy can be a great way of killing two birds with one stone, or taking two workout supplements in one if you’re not into stoning birds.

Bear Balanced Creatine Gummies not only come with B12, but they also have Creapure, the best creatine compound out there. They’re a little on the pricey side, but their Creatine Matrix complete with L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine makes it more than worth it.

These creatine gummies are complete with more boosts than one. They’re a great choice for someone with a larger budget who wants even more out of their creatine supplement.