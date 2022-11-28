The Best Cyber Monday Clothing Sales Are Here and They’re Fire

Your kicks have been feeling tired, you’ve been hauling bags to Goodwill, and your sartorial rut needs to end. Blessed news: It’s Cyber Monday, y’all, and many of the best Cyber Monday deals hath dropped, including big savings at ASOS, SSENSE, Mr. Porter, Shopbop, and Uniqlo.

Looking for new athleisurewear? A sick pair of sneaks? Fancy backpacks? Baggs cords? They’re all either currently on sale for Cyber Monday; all our fave apparel brands and retailers are bringing on the fire savings.

Dive into the best Cyber Monday deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories below.

Quick links to the best Cyber Monday sales

The Best Cyber Monday Clothing and Footwear Deals

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch, which is now cool again in case you hadn’t heard, is offering 30% off everything for Cyber Monday with an additional 15% off selected gear (and free shipping to boot, for today only!)

Alpha Industries

Alpha Industries, maker of very slick bomber jackets, parkas, and more, is offering 25% off sitewide, with an additional 25% off with code CM2022

Anthropologie

Anthropologie will offer 50% off a wide selection of items (with some exclusions), with the discount applied when the items are added to cart. This is on top of a slew of new items just marked down for Cyber Monday

The Arrivals

The Arrivals has up to 60% off sitewide, with a curated sale section to make finding and scoring deals even easier.

ASOS

ASOS—in typical fashion since that site loooves deals—has big deals for Cyber Monday, with up to 80% off in all categories until Tuesday, including sneakers and brands like The North Face, Adidas, and Vans. Plus, get an extra 25% off (on orders of $30 or more) with code HAPPY25.

Backcountry

Backcountry is bringing out its best for the Cyber Weekend festivities, offering up to 50% off footwear and snowboard and ski gear, and up to 70% off on men’s and women’s apparel.

Bandier

Bandier, which sells some of the flyest yoga, running, and workout gear on the planet, if you ask us, is offering 30% off orders of $100 or more, with up to 40% off select tops and tees.

Bodega

Bodega is one of our favorite retailers in the game right now, hitting a sweet spot between streetwear, sneakers and top-tier designer gear. The store is stepping into the fray with 35% off sitewide with promo code CYBERDEGA.

Bombas

Bombas, makers of excellent socks (If you know someone that wears them, you know they will extoll you for hours), is offering 25% off sitewide using promo code BIGSALE25.

Bonobos

Bonobos is offering 30% off sitewide with code CYBERWEEK. Grab anything that might sell out before the weekend’s out, but stay tuned, too, because next week, Bonobos will offer 35% off sitewide with code CYBER35 on Cyber Monday, November 29.

Coach

Coach is offering up to 50% off select items now, until November 28—plus 25% off select full-priced items with code UNLOCK25. Fancy gift for Mama, here we come.

DSW

DSW is currently offering 35% off sneakers with code CYBERDEAL , plus up to 25% off brands like Dr. Martens, Reebok and Converse, so you can become a living embodiment of that “shoes” YouTube video from the early-2000s internet.

Everlane

Everlane has a big Black Friday/Cyber Monday week sale going, with up to 50% off some of its most popular styles. Some of their top picks, including men’s and women’s cozy gear, knit basics, and slippers, are perfect gifts for when you’re stumped on what to get a family member.

Farfetch

Farfetch, undoubtedly one of the best sites for perusing super-designers (and finding their wares on sale), is offering s an additional 20% off plus free shipping on its massive sale sections for men and women.

Good American

Good American’s cult-favorite denim is ready to roll, with the brand offering 30% off sitewide with promo code BF30. The brand is also offering up to 50% off new markdowns for Cyber Monday

Huckberry

Huckberry is offering up to 40% off across its entire site, with deals on everything from outdoor gear to apparel.

J.Crew

J.Crew is currently having a happy holiday hoedown (our words, not theirs), with items marked down 60% off or more, including sale styles (so those items are practically free). Use the promo code CYBER to score an additional 10% off.

Levi’s

Levi’s has a Cyber Monday sale going with 40% off sitewide plus free shipping and returns.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean, makers of the GOATed Boat an Tote, is offering 10% off your order with code WONDER10, with free shipping on purchases over $5

Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel hosting daily deals all weekend long, centered on gifting items or earning discounts the more you spend.

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand’s letting us all snag 40% off sitewide during its Black Friday Early Access Sale, including the brand’s collaboration with Yellowstone, that gives major Yeehaw-sexy.

Lulu’s

Lulu’s is offering an extra 25% off the entire site, just use code CM25 to score Cyber Monday savings on a variety of women’s apparel.

Lunya

Lunya, which makes some of our favorite washable silk sleepwear and loungewear, is currently offering up to 70% off on some of their most popular styles; pick up a matching silk sleep set or an eye mask ASAP.

Macy’s

Macy’s has a giant holiday sale afoot; duh. Head to its site to peruse thousands of deals on men’s and women’s clothing, home goods, and more.

Madewell

Madewell is offering 50% off almost everything, with up to 60% off select items. Grab cozy jackets, flannels, sweats, slippers, gifts, and more.

MR PORTER

Streetwear and designer bastion MR PORTER will offer up to 50% off select items for Cyber Monday, including lots of most-wanted sneakers and designer goods.

Neiman Marcus

Oh you fancy, huh? Neiman Marcus is offering tiered gift cards, with shoppers earning more, the more they spend. Score a $50 gift card when you spend $200, $100 when you spend $400, $250 when you spend $1,000, $500 when you spend $2,000, $750 when you spend $3,000 and $1,250 when you spend $5,000.

New Balance

New Balance is giving the people what they want with 25% off shoes and up to 40% off clothing and accessories. Run, don’t walk.

Nike

Nike is offering up to 60% off for Cyber Monday and has launched the code CYBER to grant an extra 25% off select items until November 29.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals are live now, with mega slashed-down prices—up to 60% off—on designer clothing, shoes, homewares, beauty products, and anything else one might find at a big, fancy department store.

The North Face

The North Face is offering 40% off select styles until November 26, so grab those steals and deals on puffer jackets and fleeces while you can.

Outdoor Voices

Athleisure favorite Outdoor Voices has launched its Black Friday sale, with 30% off sitewide and 50% off some of its most popular styles in the OV Extra section, including sweats, leggings, and more. Perfect for those looking to stay fit going into the holiday season (or, you know, invest early in some gear for those inevitable New Year’s resolutions).

Quince

Quince is taking a different approach to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, opting for what it calls “Black Five-Day Deals.” This means you’ll want to check back every single day for new, updated, rotating deals all Cyber Weekend long.

Reebok

Reebok fans rejoice: When using the code CYBERMONDAY, the brand is offering 50% off full-price items, with an extra 60% off on sale items.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Mega department store Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to (a staggering) 50% off select men’s and women’s designer goods for a limited time. The store is also offering $50 off every $200 spent when using code CYBER22SF.

Shopbop

Shopbop’s big ol’ Black Friday sale starts today, and runs through November 28 with 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

Skims

Skims, the shapewear company (that does a lot more than just shapewear) that Kim K built, is hosting its Bi-Annual Sale. Shoppers will find markdowns on everything from underwear and bodysuits, to loungewear and tees.

Slam Jam

Slam Jam’s giving shoppers a final crack at the Fall/Winter 2022 collections, offering up to 50% off the seasons’s designer drops.

SSENSE

SSENSE’s 50% OFF sale on amazing streetwear, swag, and designer delectables is already underway, with big savings on everything from Acne Studios and Comme des Garçons to Nike sneakers and Polo Ralph Lauren accessories.

Summersalt

Summersalt is offering 30% off everything on the site with an additional 30% off using code THANKFUL at checkout. That’s more than half off! Gobble Gobble up some cashmere loungewear, or new swimmers for the tropical vacation you’re already dreaming about.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has big deals for its one-day-only Cyber Monday event, including specials on some of its most popular items.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is currently going hog wild with its Black Friday sale, offering 30% off your entire purchase, with an additional 50% off sale items.

Zappos

​​Zappos, the shoe kings, are offering major markdowns across a huge slate of items and brands, including adidas, Crocs, Steve Madden, Nike, and more.

Now go grab a new ‘fit, while your size is still in stock.

