The Best Cyber Monday Deals That Will Also Make Killer Gifts

Yeah, we have no idea how we’ve suddenly done a freaky time doughnut and arrived at the doorstep of December 2022, either. It feels like just the other day, we were carving pumpkins and mainlining Final Destination movies, but now we’re buying tickets to see It’s a Wonderful Life at the theater AGAIN and entering our yearly stress tunnel thinking about what gift to get dad, because he still literally doesn’t like anything. SOS.

ICYMI, Black Friday just flew by—and while the Black Friday deals were white-hot, do not sweat it if you missed them, because Cyber Monday yields loco markdowns and sitewide sales as well. (In fact, many of those Black Friday deals are still ongoing, and will continue through end-of-day Monday.) If you’re itching to grab some gifts and truly h8 paying full price, congratulations, you grizzly little deal-hunter; some of the best gift ideas out there are marked down like crazy right now.

Take advantage of the final leg of this weekend-long shopping bonanza; here’s the best Cyber Monday gift ideas we could find. Who says holiday gift shopping has to be stressful (or expensive)?

An ultra-cozy robe that feels stolen from a five-star hotel

We mean that in the best way possible, and also, please buy a robe for your sweet mother or roommate who always washes the dishes, instead of yanking one from the Ritz. (They’ll charge you anyway, doi.) Parachute‘s big ol’ 20% off sale is going on through Monday, meaning it’s time to pick up one of its ridiculously cozy waffle robes at a great price.

A subtly aesthetic set of drinking glasses

You’re probably familiar with Our Place for its freakishly popular Always Pan, but don’t sleep on its attractive and functional home basics, including this drinking glass set that looks straight out of a classy 70s bachelor pad in the best way possible. It’s 20% off for Cyber Monday, and the perfect gift for a friend who just got their own place, or anyone, really.

Yep, a Theragun

It’s the Tickle Me Elmo of gifts this year—everyone frickin’ wants one. But no prob; the Theragun Cyber Monday deals are fire, and you’ll literally save hundreds on several models of the highly coveted massagers. This year, wellness hivemind Therabody has some new tricks, like the RecoveryAir JetBoots, which does pneumatic compression on your legs and lets you recover like a literal pro soccer player.

Speaking of fitness gifts…

Well, most people who use Theraguns are exercising in some way, right? If you’ve been thinking of snagging a high-tech exercise bike, Equinox subsidiary SoulCycle’s at-home bike is a whopping $1,000 off right now, which means any aspiring Bachelor in Paradise contestant should be able to afford one this year. If you liked that diss aimed at [REDACTED] (who possibly dumped someone because he couldn’t afford to work out at Equinox), you’ll also appreciate that a 12-month Equinox+ membership will get you access to unlimited bike rider profiles, the Equinox+ mobile app, and unlimited, on-demand SoulCycle classes with all the amp-up music from pop, hip hop, and techno to rock and even country.

The gift of intergalactic orgasms

Like… is there a better gift than getting someone off until they see stars and can barely form coherent sentences? The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sex toy deals have been stellar this year, and while there’s literally something for everyone, we know you’ll make your partner (presumably the recipient) very happy if you bestow them with Dame’s “The Night In” bundle. The high-end pleasure brand is having a sitewide sale, but this set is like its greatest hits, including the Eva hands-free vibe for solo or couple fun, the Aer suction toy that simulates receiving bomb oral, and toy cleaner and lube for keeping it all clean, slippery, and superbly sexy—and you’ll save more than $75 on it right now.

An amazing vacuum (that isn’t by Dyson)

VICE editor Gregory Babcock swears by this killer Dyson alternative, writing, “This Black+Decker Powerseries cordless vacuum has all the appeal (and, more importantly, functionality) of a Dyson, without the hefty price tag.” He also pointed out that it slays pet hair and even works in the dark. Right now, this bad boy is 50% off at Amazon.



A weighted blanket that isn’t fugly

Weighted blankets that don’t look like they came from a hospital closet are surprisingly hard to find, but Gravity makes some of the best-looking and best-functioning of the bunch. We love this flannel sherpa number in a classic plaid that’s simultaneously ultra-cozy and feels like a bear hug—and it’s on big-time sale for Cyber Monday.

An air fryer for making all your food Flamin’ Hot

Ever since VICE senior writer Mary Frances Knapp pushed the limits of air frying, we’ve been wanting to sit at the Kids With Air Fryers lunch table. Now that we know we could be eating almost-instant chimichangas, air-fried Italian cookies, and meta Flamin’ Hot Cheeto balls, we’ve been craving a chance to form a relationship with the gadget ourselves. It’s likely that many of your friends and family members feel the same way, since air frying has seemingly taken over TikTok, too. Instant Pot also makes air fryers—ya!—and the Vortex Plus model is currently $50 off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Ice so good that you’ll stop dining out

Everyone has their favorite fast food joint that they believe has the best ice in the game. (You’re thinking about that place right now.) Well, you can reach those levels of perfection at home this Cyber Monday, because the GE Profile Opal 2.0 is a whopping $130 off at Williams Sonoma right now.

An impossible-to-kill cutie plant

The Sill, one of our fave spots for buying plants online, is having a huge Cyber Week sale with up to 45% off, which means it’s primo time to grab gifts for all the plant mommies and daddies in your life. We recommend a ZZ plant, which is stupid-hard to kill, has quirky good looks, and comes in a limited edition planter—and you’ll save about $20 on it right now.

New kicks (so they’ll RUN to hang out with you)

We all just want to be comfortable, and runners swear that Hokas are among the most comfortable shoes in the game. You might be thinking: “Buying shoes for someone else? That’s weird, right?” It’s not weird at all. Just sneak into their room after they’re sleeping, check what size they wear, and exit without making a sound. (Or just ask them their size.) Then, head over to Hoka’s website, where the Bondi 7 is over $30 off right now.

A mandoline that won’t eat your fingers

Mandolines are truly game-changing kitchen tools, transforming boring, vibe-less salads into magnificent piles of paper-thin veggies. The only downside is that a lot of them are designed in such a way that losing part of your finger is disturbingly easy to do, if you’re rapid-slicing a cucumber or whatever. That’s why this mandoline from Vekaya, currently on sale for Cyber Monday over at Amazon, is so genius: Not only does it have an attached knob for gripping onto your veggies without letting your digits anywhere near its super-sharp blade, but it even comes with cut-resistant gloves to keep you even safer. Grab it for 56% off below.

The ultimate pan set

Everybody loves Made In cookware. Literally—we love it, Eric Wareheim loves it, Grant Achatz of Alinea loves it, and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio loves it, and those are four of the most important voices in food today. Upgrade a loved one’s kitchen to produce Michelin-star-level dishes by scoring the 3-piece carbon fry set, which is 35% off today.

Dumpling heads only

Today in scarfable gifts: Fly by Jing is having a rare sitewide sale, and that means you can scoop up their delectable dumplings—which our editors love—at a lower price. Introduce a loved one of to the best of the brand with its Soup Dumpling Starter Pack, which includes three bags of dumplings and a jar each of the Sichuan Chili Crisp and Zhong Sauce.

Now that you’ve got your gifting selects sorted, head over to our curated selection of the best Cyber Monday deals to get a little something for yourself for a change.

