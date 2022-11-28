Upgrade Your Tech While the Cyber Monday Deals Are Poppin’

Back in the day, we thought life in the 2020s would bring us immortality, flying cars, and high-speed trains that could cross the continents. While none of that has come to be, we do live in a time where we have a ton of seriously sick tech at our disposal. Unfortunately, for most of the year, most of that gear is usually waaay above our Young Professional™ budgets. Thankfully, there’s a way to get your hands on some of the tech world’s biggest names: taking advantage of all the huge Cyber Monday electronics deals. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the best Cyber Monday tech deals on laptops, headphones, speakers, and more—so you don’t have to risk life and limb (or, you know, time spent relaxing) stampeding through a big-box store to snag a new flat-screen TV or set of AirPods.

We waded through the virtual swamp of deals, deals, deals to bring you the truly biggest and best Cyber Monday markdowns and savings that only come on this most glorious shopping holiday. If you’ve been needing to upgrade your TV, tablet, headphones, or home stereo equipment, this is your moment to cash in on the best Cyber Monday tech deals of 2022.

Where can you get the best tech deals for Cyber Monday 2022?

A bunch of our favorite electronics retailers will be dishing out discounts this holiday season, including Amazon, B&H, and Sonos. (You should also keep your eyes peeled for Cyber Monday electronics deals on noise-canceling headphones, TVs, and Nintendo Switches.)

The best Cyber Monday tech deals at Amazon

Among its gazillion tech deals for 2022, Amazon is one of the best places to get great deals on Apple products—look at these major discounts that are live:

AirPods for 43% off

AirPods Max for 18% off

AirPods Pro for 20% off

Apple Watch Series 8 for 10% off

Apple Watch SE for 8% off

iPad (2021 model) for 18% off

iPad Pro (2022 model) for 9% off

MacBook Air (2022 model) for 13% off

MacBook Air (2020 model) for 20% off

And when it comes to the best Amazon Cyber Monday electronics deals, watch for great deals on gaming gear, including seriously discounted headsets, keyboards, mouses, and gaming accessories from top-name brands such as Logitech.

Amazon is also slinging big savings on smartwatches, exercise bikes, and more tech goods that make great gifts.

There are even gaming desks on sale:

The best tech deals on other sites

Arlo is holding a Cyber Monday Blowout Sale with its best-sellers up to 47% off.

Best Buy is having blowout deals on electronics of all kinds, as usual. Snag the heavily marked-down Apple AirPods Max ($50 off) and a Lenovo Intel Yoga Touchscreen Laptop ($300 off).

B&H has a huge Cyber Monday sale going with markdowns on laptops, video equipment, monitors, TV headphones, and crazy-good deals on popular cameras live right now, such as these models up to $1,000 off.

Bose is having a big Cyber Monday sale of up to 50% off select items including QuietComfort 45 headphones and Sport Earbuds.

Dyson has home tech up to $200 off, including its best-you-can-buy vacuums.

Harman Audio is offering up to 70% off audio gear including Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and more.

Home Depot’s Black Friday sale continues through Cyber Monday with up to 45% off select tools and accessories, up to 30% off appliances, and discounts on everything else from decor to smart home products until November 30.

HP, one of the biggest names in tech, is offering up to 71% off doorbuster deals, and free shipping sitewide. Plus—earn an extra 5% off select products $599+ with promo code STOCKING5, and an extra 10% off select products $900+ with code STOCKING10.

Hydrow is offering $680 off its rowing machine.

JBL is slinging its speakers, headphones, and earbuds for up to 70% off.

Lenovo has laptops, desktops, monitors, and tech accessories for up to 78% off as part of its doorbuster deals for Cyber Monday.

Microsoft is having a banger of a Cyber Monday sale with serious savings of over $600 off (yes, really) on select Surface Laptops and tons of other juicy deals.

Reverb is offering up to 82% off guitars, pedals, and more.

Samsung has crazy offers including $1000 off The Frame, a TV that turns into a beautiful work of art when not in use.

Skullcandy is having a 50% off sale on all of the brand’s classic wired, wireless earbuds, and headphones.

Sonos is blessing us with up to 20% off select speakers.

Therabody’s Cyber Monday sale has savings of up to $300 on its ultra-popular sports recovery massagers.

Vertagear is offering up to $250 off select gaming chairs through November 30.

Walmart is offering huge savings on electronics ranging from sound bars, Fitbits, and headphones to Roku media players and home security systems.

