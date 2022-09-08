The Best Deals This Week, From Ooni Pizza Ovens to Misen Cookware

We’re already getting emails about upcoming holiday sales—Daddy, chill. September came out of nowhere, but it feels safe to say it’s nearly fall now, since the weather is (kind of) cooling down and folks are raving about pumpkin spice again. The nice thing about a new season is that we have an excuse to buy loads of transitional stuff, right? God bless, because our Amazon wish lists and MacBook notes overfloweth.

Last week, we took a break from our 9-5s to indulge in the sweet Labor Day deals on beloved Hoka kicks, a concrete espresso maker that will always be cooler than us, and legacy leather goods from Coach. This week, Ooni’s pizza ovens are helping us throw an at-home pizza party that will have Chuck E. Cheese quaking in his boots. We’ll also be humping a top-tier sex toy on our new, discounted Saatva mattress. Chop, chop, let’s get to it.

The best Amazon deals right now

Mood lights for your whip—a phrase we never thought we’d say. Make cruising down the highway more bumpin’ with these 15% off LED lights for your used Honda Civic. Xzibit will be calling your cell asking you to pimp his ride (great show, RIP). Control brightness and color through an easy app and sync those flickers to your fave yacht rock CD, with Music Mode.

TikTok loves this little green guy by Bissell. Remove those unfortunate wine stains from when you fell asleep drinking (almost) an entire bottle of wine in front of a Real Housewives marathon, and spray any surface grime into oblivion with its HydroRinse Hose Tool. It has a 4.6-star rating with over 44,000 customer reviews on Amazon, and is currently 11% off. It may not be an absolute unit like a Dyson, but it’s still lean and mean.

A piping hot cup of joe is always there for us after an all-night gaming session, and the Calphalon Espresso Machine for 45% off is exactly what we need to get those gears turning again. Create a cappuccino that will rival an Amalfi Coast coffee bar’s with the machine’s built-in milk frother and steamer, and its 15-bar Italian pump that will create that heavenly, you-know-it’s-the-real-deal layer of crema on your espresso.

Ooni’s Pizza Party bundle

A $1 slice hits differently after a shitty day, sure. But, c’mon man, you can do better than that. Stop being lazy AF and cook yourself a five-star chef worthy pizza feast with one of the stellar oven bundles from Ooni, one of the best brands out there for home pizza ovens. We already deemed the Karu 16 the Tesla of home pizza ovens with its ability to spit out Neapolitan pizzas in under five minutes, and with a bundle you can also cop a pizza peel, cover, and gas burner.

Saatva’s extended Labor Day sales

You deserve every inch of your body to be nestled in a cocoon when you’re getting your nightly shut-eye. A significant other can serve that purpose in a pinch, but dating is for weenies, especially when you can get a body-cradling mattress for up to $500 off. Saatva extended its Labor Day sale through September 12, so you can still cop its most popular model, the Classic, at a bargain. It has a near-perfecto rating and over 2,800 reviews on its website. One reviewer says after purchasing they started “sleeping like a princess and not an invalid”—which resonates with us. Features include enhanced back support, a breathable sleep surface, and a responsive coil to cradle your hot bod.

Adam & Eve’s sexy offer

We may no longer be living in the Garden of Eden, but these sexy toys can certainly help us attain some level of nirvana. You can’t go wrong with the Satisfyer Pro 2, which we j’adore. Instead of faking an orgasm during a miserable one-night stand, use this shiny baby, which spits out stimulating puffs of air, has 11 different speeds, and is waterproof so you can do the nasty in the shower. Get 35% off one item when you use the code AESAVE35 at checkout and go get freaky.

Dyson’s ongoing Labor Day event

Damn, son, you got a Dyson? Ya, boi, cause the brand is still offering some Labor Day love with savings of up to $200. The extended sale runs through September 10, so don’t skip—this isn’t a game of hopscotch. The V8 Absolute at $100 off will help you send dust bunnies to lint heaven with its eight different head attachments and powerful suction.

Misen’s slappin’ cookware deals

Hoarding cookware is in our DNA. We can’t seem to get enough of it (even though we have zero space in our cramped Brooklyn kitchens). But, know what makes it all OK? The fact that it’s on sale —so we’ll find space, dangit. We want a big ol’ pot for whipping up cauldrons of soup this fall, such as this nonstick stockpot from Misen. It can hold up eight quarts of your chosen brew. So get soupy spooky.

Catch ya next week.

