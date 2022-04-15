The Best Deals This Week, From Treadmills to Tiny Vacuums

Howdy, friends—glad you could make it to our deal distillery tour! We’re happy to have you here and show you the ins and outs of how we bring the purified nectar of the money-saving gods to your screens every week on the International Day of Deals, sometimes known as “Friday.” We’ll start with a rundown of our markdown mash; then work our way over to the kettle room where we compile the bulk of the week’s sales in a vat, boil off any impurities (out-of-stock items, misleading prices, etc), and get only the choicest of savings ready to pop into our still and let ‘er rip.

Last week, we broke into our own cellar and pulled from our private savings stash to bring you appetizing discounts on highly coveted Vitamix blenders, Instagram-famous lamps, and gear for not sweating to death while you’re trying to sleep during the summer months. This week, we’re breaking out the best bottles of blowout sales and getting forklift-certified so we can provide you with a pallet of the best deals and steals that the internet has to offer. We’re talking about big savings on everything from treadmills and rollerskates to sex toys, denim, and more.

The best Amazon deals right now

We’re suckers for a good mattress—after all, you’ll be spending a good chunk of your life laying on one—which is why we couldn’t be more psyched to clue you in on this 4.6-star rated Tuft & Needle Mint mattress with cooling adaptive foam. It features a 10-year limited warranty and four inches of extra-firm foam around the bottom foam layer for extra edge support. Plus, shoppers can save almost $180 for a limited time, so act fast.

In a world where standing out is the norm, don’t you want to just be… regular? For once in your life, prioritize your gut health with these 4.5-star-rated organic probiotics. Get them while they’re 37% off—your significant other(s), roommates, and coworkers will thank you.

Beach season is around the corner, and if you want to take a Baywatch-esque slow-mo video of you and your buddies running on the sand, you’re going to need to get that cardio up. Enter: the NordicTrack T Series. It’s over $100 off right now, comes with a 30-Day iFIT video workout membership, and features a SMART-Response motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training. It’s also made with an innovative design which lets you fold it up after your run for compact, simple storage.

Garmentory is offering 60% off shoes

Are your toes ready to be unleashed unto this mortal plane? If not, you better get on that, STAT, since warm-weather frolicking is around the corner, and Garmentory is offering up to 60% off sneakers, clogs, and more at the brand’s flash spring shoe sale. Let those dogs breathe with this pair of 90s-inspired, oversized slipper sandals from Alohas that feature a maxi double-layered sole and strappy top.

Clogs, clogs, they’re good for your heart; the more you wear them, the more… people will like you. (Trust us.) The only thing cooler than classic black clogs? This pair of studded leather jawns from GANNI.

We must have these cool roller skates, as we’re collectively entering our derby era. These babies have a suede finish, aluminum trucks and baseplate, and come with a skate tool for at-home adjustments. (Pro Tip: Skates generally run small, so we recommend sizing up!)

Ella Paradis’ Easter Sale

Ella Paradis, the preeminent powerhouse of online sex toy slinging, is having an Easter Long Weekend Sale from April 15–17. Shoppers can snag 75% off anything from Better Love and 70% off premium brands including We-Vibe and Womanizer with the promo code BUNNY. It’s only April, after all, and the only way we’re making it through the rest of the year is with some mind-blowing orgasms from the best discounted rabbit vibrators and clitoral stimulators in the game.

Pistola’s Friends & Family Sale

Denim lovers, assemble: Pistola is throwing a banger of a Friends & Family Sale until 4/17. Shoppers can get 20% off sitewide—no code needed. Want to cop some dope, crossover jeans for picnics in the park? The Bobbie is just what the doctor ordered: It’s a pair of mid-rise, wide-leg pants with a relaxed fit that subtly hangs on your hips like a gentle denim hug.

Perhaps you’re looking to channel “sexy mechanic” in 2022—Pistola has you covered there as well. The Grover is one of the brand’s best-selling jumpsuits, and features a button front closure, a workwear-inspired one-piece design, and adjustable straps on the side, so you can wear it cinched at the waist or straight for a looser, groovier fit.

Urban Outfitter’s 40% Off Sale

If you’re looking to overhaul your wardrobe for spring, we’ve got just the deal for you. For a limited time only, shoppers can take an extra 40% off sale items from Urban Outfitters, from disposable cameras and earrings to the world’s smallest vacuum and more. Perhaps you’re in the market for one of these dope Snoopy pullovers, or this bold, colorful sweatshirt to pair with some socks and sandals to ring in the warmer months.

Cheers, and see you next week!

