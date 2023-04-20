The Best Deals This Week, From Marshall Speakers to Lovehoney Sex Toys

Window shopping may be fabulous, but online shopping is god-tier. Don’t believe us? This corn shirt is exhibit A. Unlike the sad world of IRL shopping, you can find just about anything on the internet, and it’s even better when you can find just about anything on sale. But the world wide web is ginormous (to put it lightly), so we’re here to pan for the gold when it comes to the best deals this week, and bring them to you, since it’s 4/20 and you’re probably too stoned to tear yourself away from reruns of Futurama.

Last week, we made a *chef’s kiss* pizza with an oven from Ooni, dropped our jaws gazing upon Samsung’s latest TVs, and hit the outdoors in REI garb to showcase our love of gorpcore. This week, we’re stocking up on Marshall speakers for upcoming outdoor listening parties, prepping for the upcoming Way Day sale event with Wayfair’s early deals, and spicing things up in our nightstands (and, uh, downstairs) with Lovehoney’s sale. Namaste.

The best deals on Amazon this week

You can finally see the Milky Way (not the candy bar!) with this telescope for 70% off.

Still sweeping off a lawn chair for your friend to sleep on when they visit? It’s time to finally get an air mattress for 35% off.

Wow your dentist with pristine gums during your next visit with this Waterpik for 44% off.

The best tech deals this week

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones.

Marshall has select deals on its high-quality speakers and headphones.

Therabody now has gently used Theraguns for $100 off, if you’re not afraid of going refurbished. At least you know it works!

The best home goods deals this week

Caraway has a Mother’s Day sale with savings up to 20% off on its ultra aesthetic cookware.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

REI is holding a Spring Bike Sale with discounts up to 30% off through April 24.

Wayfair is already teasing us for its annual Way Day event with early deals on outdoor furniture, area rugs, hot tubs (hell yeah), and more.

West Elm is offering up to 50% off sale items on its room-elevating decor and statement furniture.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney is in the midst of a Big Brand Event where you can get up to 50% off your favorite brands.

Tracy’s Dog is still having an ongoing Easter Sale on sex toys, because the lord is always praising vibrators.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch has men’s and women’s select styles for up to 25% off.

Adidas is offering 30% off select shoes with the code SNEAKERS.

Everlane has a huge ongoing sale on tons of its better-basics apparel.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

Catch ya next week.

