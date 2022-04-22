The Best Deals This Week, From Y2K Popcorn Shirts to Portable Speakers

TGIF! Not only is it the freakin’ weekend, but boy, are there some good deals to be had today. If you haven’t been so kindly informed, this fine Friday is Earth Day, a perfect excuse to take in some of nature’s glory and lean into all of those sustainable initiatives that you’ve been putting off. (Composting, yay!) If you really don’t know where to get started, don’t worry—we’ve got you. We’ve also gathered the interweb’s finest selection of too-hot-to-miss sales, with scrumptious savings on everything from Y2K popcorn-shirts and popsicle molds to swirly glass sex toys.

Last week, we handed you the most exquisite discounts on a sterling silver platter, from a pair of badass GANNI clogs that had all the Instagram baddies drooling to an insanely affordable treadmill for getting those buns of steel ready for the BBQ. Today is all about becoming more eco-friendly, making a conscious effort, and spending that paycheck. Grab a new eco-friendly mattress, a waterproof speaker for getting crunk at the beach this summer, and sustainable sex toys, because yes, they’re a thing—all for low, low prices. You’re welcome. Now go outside and hug the ground, because we love the Earth!

Videos by VICE

The best deals from Amazon this week

Drumroll, please. [Brrrrrrrrr…] This is the deal all of TikTok, myself included, has been waiting for. The Bissell Little Green machine is finally at the must-buy-now-no-excuses price of $108. Think about the return on investment; the hours of ASMR cleaning that you will get to experience this ridiculously popular, Squirtle-like, hoovering home appliance firsthand. I have chills.

You can feel double the delight in purchasing Amazon’s smart thermostat. Not only is it on sale for Earth Day, but it also learns your energy consumption habits, which reduces waste and saves money. A win-win.

This mini JBL portable speaker is hella tight. It is the ideal size for spring picnics or summer beach trips, it’s water and dust-proof, and we’re digging this rad 80’s Venice Boardwalk colorway.

These ice pop molds are so cheap, they’re basically free when you consider how much fun you will have concocting diabolical flavor combinations, à la Nick Morganstern. It’s basically the perfect way to commemorate the end of Weed Week. (If you’re in need of a blender to make the smoothest popsicles possible, Rec Room editor Ian Burke is partial to the Nutribullet.)

Hydration is a major key. And as the water sommelier will tell you, plastic bottles ain’t it. If a little motivation or a strict deadline is the key to your success, then get ready to make water intake a game that you can literally win. Every. Single. Day.

Grab dopamine dressing essentials at Garmentory’s 40% off flash sale

The 13-year-old girl inside of me is screaming for this Stussy popcorn shirt. This ultimate ode to Y2K fashion is just one of the amazing pieces included in Garmentory’s Earth Day flash sale. Get up to 40% off, plus a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the 1% For The Planet foundation.

Ella Paradis’s Earth Day flash sale on sustainable sex toys

Things are about to heat up in your love shack: Sexual wellness purveyor Ella Paradis is having a flash sale with a staggering 75% off the Better Love brand and 70% off premium brands like We-Vibe & Womanizer with the promo code EARTH. There are endless options to suit your fancy, or, ahem, whet your appetite. Hurry, because this sale ends this Sunday, April 25. April 22 – April 25 (11:59 pm EST)

Sustainable swap brand Stasher is also having an Earth Day sale

Maybe you’re starting to head back into the office, and preparing lunches again feels like a daunting task. Stasher bags, which are reusable silicone so you never have a trash can full of Ziplock plastic again, are 25% off sitewide, and the brand is offering free shipping on all orders over $40, all month long. We suggest starting your sustainable sack lunch journey with a stunning 5-pack of wavy reusable bags in colors inspired by our (unfortunately endangered) seas.

Avocado Mattress

Avocado’s Green Mattress not only made it into Rec Room’s roundup of the best mattresses for people with back pain, but is also hella eco-friendly, which is kind of the brand’s whole thing. This Earth Day, reward your back and the planet with 10% off sitewide plus two free pillows with any mattress purchase, using promo code APRIL22.

Sip on S’well Bottles

File under: things you didn’t know you needed. Once it hits 70 degrees, the only thing we want to do is imbibe a spritz or two al fresco. The perfect outdoor accessory is an insulated ice bucket that will save you from running back inside for ice every 20 minutes and chill a full bottle of bubbly in a matter of minutes. It’s a lot easier to justify clicking BUY NOW when that item is 25% off, until the end of this week.

Fill your closet with Earth-friendly apparel

Amour Vert is offering free shipping, free returns, and a free tote all month long in honor of Earth Day. The brand sells sustainable pieces and works directly with mills to develop eco-friendly fabrics, plants one tree for every tee bought in partnership with American Forests. We’re partial to this kicky little top with buttons down the back perfect for in-between weather days.

Live long and prosper, Earthlings.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.