The Best Deals This Week, From the Always Pan to Way Day Bargains

We’re no Justin Timberlake, but it doesn’t take a Grammy to know that… well, it’s gonna be May. Today, we’re presenting our last round of deals for April.  As they say: April showers bring May flowers major (or should we say May-jor) shopping savings.

Last week, we attempted to find Saturn with a telescope, Theragunned our limbs, and were good hosts by blowing up a brand-new air mattress for our houseguests. This week, we’re fixing up our abodes from top to bottom. Way Day has officially arrived, Our Place has all our favorite cookware on sale, and SSENSE is revamping our wardrobes with a limited-time promo code. Glad April could shower us with one more round of savings.

 The best deals on Amazon this week

Keep your cup of joe heated with this Ember Mug for 20% off.

One of our favorite fitness trackers, the Fitbit Inspire 2, is on sale for 29% off.

The TikTok-viral Ninja Creami is 21% off for all your gelato ventures.

The best tech deals this week

B&H is offering Sony cameras and lenses for up to $600 off.

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones.

Marshall has a couple of special offers too hard to pass up.

Renpho has slashed our favorite eye massager for $72 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Caraway has a Mother’s Day sale with savings up to 20% off on its ultra aesthetic cookware.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

Our Place is in the middle of its Spring Sale with up to 25% off savings sitewide.

Saatva’s Spring Super Sale ends today with mattresses up to 20% off.

Wayfair is in the midst of its annual Way Day event with deals up to 80% off across all categories. Check out our editors’ picks from the huge sale here.

West Elm is offering up to 50% off sale items on its room-elevating decor and statement furniture.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovers “Playboy Pleasure” toys are 20% off with the code PLAY.

Lovehoney is in the midst of a Big Brand Event where you can get up to 50% off your favorite brands.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything if you’re a member.

Adidas is offering 40% off for Members Week through May 4. Sign up for free to get access to these impeccable Gazelle kicks.

Everlane has a huge ongoing sale on tons of its better-basics apparel.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

SSENSE is offering 20% off when you use the code US2023 through May 1.

Catch ya next week.

Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember

Temperature Control Smart Mug

$149.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
Inspire 2
Fitbit

Inspire 2

$79.95 at Amazon

Buy Now
CREAMi Ice Cream Make
Ninja

CREAMi Ice Cream Make

$229.00 at Amazon

Buy Now
Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera
Sony

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

$1998.00 at B&H

Buy Now
MINOR III
Marshall

MINOR III

$129.99 at Marshall

Buy Now
EMBERTON
Marshall

EMBERTON

$149.99 at Marshall

Buy Now
Eyeris 1 Eye Massager
RENPHO

Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

$129.99 at Renpho

Buy Now
Cookware Set
Caraway

Cookware Set

$395.00 at Caraway

Buy Now
The Always Pan
Our Place

The Always Pan 2.0

$150.00 at Our Place

Buy Now
2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

$1999.00 at Wayfair

Buy Now
De'Longhi
De'Longhi

La Specialista Espresso Machine

$999.00 at Wayfair

Buy Now
True Indulgence Vibrator
Playboy Pleasure

True Indulgence Vibrator

$114.00 at Lovers

Buy Now
GAZELLE SHOES
Adidas

GAZELLE SHOES

$100.00 at Adidas

Buy Now
Green Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Polo Ralph Lauren

Green Polo Bear Sweatshirt

$160.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
Black 'Tennis Club Icon' T-Shirt
Casablanca

Black 'Tennis Club Icon' T-Shirt

$190.00 at SSENSE

Buy Now
