The Best Deals This Week, From Zaddy Robes to CBD Lube

Woof—it’s been a long week, but the dog days of work are nearing a close for us nine-to-fivers, which only means one thing: It’s Friday, baby, and the deals are a-flowin’. Our tails have been wagging up a storm as we’ve unleashed a litter of sales, steals, and “say wha?” savings unto this earthly plane, and we’re as excited as humanly possible to get our zoomies out by scouring the web for the best markdowns around.

Last week, we shirked our electric collars, downed an alarming amount of kibble, and eschewed peeing on our usual fire hydrant (thanks “Public Indecency laws,” we thought this was America) to bring you the most drool-inducing deals on everything from Y2K popcorn-shirts and popsicle molds to swirly glass sex toys and more. This week, we’re licking our water bowls clean and returning from the woods to lay a gift at your feet—not in the form of a freshly killed squirrel, but rather a smattering of slobbery savings on white-hot items ranging from professional-grade food processors and espresso machines to loungewear, hand-painted planters, and more.

So have an extra treat, give yourself a belly rub, and get ready to check out the best deals this week. Who’s a good shopper? Yes, yes you are!

The best Amazon deals right now

Look, we know that slicing and dicing your way to stardom with a big, badass knife is every home cook’s fantasy, but sometimes we don’t want to spend an hour on food prep after a long day of work. Enter: this high-quality Cuisinart Food Processor. Almost $100 off, this bad boy is perfect for pulverizing all of your ingredients at the touch of a button.

It’s time to ditch the wired, low-quality earbuds you got for free on that connecting flight to Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brad: These Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling headphones are on sale, so there’s no excuse not to pop ‘em into your cart. Plus, they feature a whopping 24 hours of listening time, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and the high-powered Apple H1 chip.

We’re suckers for stainless steel appliances, and this Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine is no exception. Don’t you wish you could manifest a beautiful latte or cappuccino first thing in the morning, instead a watery iced coffee that does little to ease the hangover from a long night of bourbon and obscure, NSFW board games? Same—which is why you need to run, not walk, and pick up this $100 off coffee-making countertop powerhouse.

Brooklinen’s Birthday Sale

Just because winter is over, doesn’t mean you can’t stay bundled up in the air-conditioned home you keep at a crisp 64 degrees Fahrenheit, because one of our favorite bedding brokers in the game, Brooklinen, is offering 20% off sitewide during the brand’s big Birthday Sale, from now until May 4. We’re talking about massively marked-down limited-edition linen—yes, linen bedding is 100% worth it—cotton sheets, robes, and all the candles you need for setting up some cozy, comfy ambiance.

Foria’s Mother’s Day sale

CBD and sexual wellness brand Foria is offering 30% off the entire site for Mother’s Day from April 26–28, so if you haven’t already snagged some unique Mother’s Day gifts for mama dearest, now’s your chance. Perhaps Mom could use some relaxing CBD bath salts with lavender? (And, while you’re there, you might as well pick yourself up some CBD Arousal Oil, too.)

Our Place’s annual Spring Sale

If you’re looking for a way to lure in your guests during your next dinner party rendezvous, look no further. Our Place, the brand responsible for the “internet’s favorite pan,” is offering steep price drops for its ongoing annual spring sale, just in time for you to foist your homemade cider and sausage on unsuspecting visitors this spring. The Always Pan and Perfect Pot are up to $40 off right now, so hop on this ultra-rare sale before it poofs before your eyes.

Slashed prices on Samsung tech

Nobody wants to pay full price on tech, so it’s a godsend that Samsung always comes in hot with offers that are too good to scroll past. The tech titan is currently in the midst of a Mother’s Day sale through May 8, and one of the most jaw-dropping deals we spotted is the QLED 8K Smart TV—complete with ultra-fine contrast, and a Neo Quantum processor—for 40% off.

Abstract art from Minted

Dress up a blah room with one-of-a-kind items straight from artists’ studios. The art connoisseurs over at Minted are offering a 20% off discount on your first purchase, which means you can cop everything from French art to give your shoebox apartment a taste of Europe, to homemade abstract vases if you’re a freak for plants. (Though might we suggest switching to fakies?)



See you next week, jabronis—and don’t forget to buy Mom a gift for next weekend. (Or at least write a card!)

