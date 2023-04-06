The Best Deals This Week, From Ooni Pizza Ovens to Theraguns

Here at VICE, we’re givers, especially on Thursdays, when we want nothing more than to put your pleasure first—and that means bringing you very, very good deals. Just because it’s not the holiday season doesn’t mean you can’t always practice the act of giving, whether that means sharing some seriously sick sales or, more literally, giving your partner an explosive orgasm with a bargain sex toy from Tracy’s Dog. Awooga!

Back to the deals. Last week, we vacuumed with a natty Dyson vacuum, successfully made perfect-yolk sunny-side-up eggs in the Always Pan, and copped Adidas drip at a bargain. This week, we’re firing up a pizza oven from Ooni for a Neapolitan pie our Italian ancestors would approve of, immersing ourselves in Samsung’s latest TVs, and hitting the outdoors in REI garb. Cue the virtual fireplace, because it’s giving time.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Become a home latte legend with this milk frother for 70% off.

Run, don’t walk (or, you know… walk) and cop this walking pad for 50% off.

Prepare for your next voyage with this luggage set for 20% off.

The best tech deals this week

Dyson is offering up to $150 off select tech through April 8, including its stellar vacuums.

Samsung is offering 50% off its Freestyle Projector if you pre-order one of its 2023 OLED or Neo QLED TVs.

Therabody now has gently used Theraguns for $100 off if you’re not afraid of a pre-tested energy. At least you know it works!

The best home goods deals this week

FlexiSpot, the makers of the TikTok-viral desk bike, has multiple Easter Deals on standing desks available through April 17, with select standing desks going for north of $200 off.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

Our Place is having a last chance sale and is offering its cult-fave Always Pan for $30 off.

West Elm is offering up to 50% off sale items on elevating decor and statement furniture.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is holding a Spring Sale with sex toys up to 50% off.

Tracy’s Dog is having an Easter Sale on sex toys, because nothing says praise the lord like a vibrator.

The best fashion deals this week

Adidas is in the middle of a “Favorites Sale” with iconic styles up 50% off.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

Nike is holding a 50% off sale where you can snag new sportswear through April 8.

Nordstrom is having a spring sale with items up to 60% off across all categories, including super-swaggy brands like Acne Studios, Bode, Off-White, Rick Owens, and Stone Island.

REI is holding an end-of-season sale with items up to 50% off for all your outdoorsy ventures.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.