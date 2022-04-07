The Best Deals This Week, From Vitamix Blenders to Best-Selling Vibrators

Have you ever watched the music video for Len’s iconic 1999 track “Steal My Sunshine”? Feast your eyes on its posi vibes and look closely, friends, and you will spot none other than the VICE logo prominently displayed on the Vespas joyfully ridden by the members of said Canadian musical duo. That’s right: We were there! And now, it is time, friends, for us to not steal your sunshine, which we would never do, but to deal your sunshine. That’s right, it’s time for this week’s deals, steals, discounts, and markdowns, and we hope that they bring you the warm, golden sunshine you deserve this fine day—and always.

Last week, we brought you fuego deals on hoverboards, cookware, and Kenzo swag, and this week, we’re eyeing very appetizing discounts on highly coveted Vitamix blenders, Instagram-famous lamps, and gear for not sweating to death while you’re trying to sleep during the summer months. Hop around our motor scooter, and bask in the sunshine that comes from the molten, gaseous orb of power that is this week’s best sales and deals.

The best Amazon deals right now

As usual, Amazon is delivering when it comes to hella low prices on electronics, home goods, and more. First, let’s start with these ridiculously good deals on refurbished Vitamix blenders, with two popular Explorian models marked down at $98 off and $155 off. These blenders are considered top-of-the-line, must-have kitchen appliances for chefs, home cooks, and soup and smoothie enthusiasts alike, and it’s rare to find them for under $300.

Next up: a common problem. You like to sleep cool and bare, your partner likes to sleep cozy and enveloped by a giant, cushy comforter. How are you supposed to negotiate your respective temperature preferences? That’s where this bonkers invention called the BedJet comes in. It has both heating and cooling modes, and provides temperature-controlled air and ventilation to whatever “zone” needs it, has a remote control, and stashes under your bed. It’s got super-stellar ratings from almost 1,500 happy sleepers, who say it “works miracles” and “really makes a big difference in not only how quickly you fall asleep, but also how well you sleep,” and is “easy to set up” and “very quiet.” Grab it for 30% off right now and you’ll be grateful come August.

If you’re looking to stay cool but spend less, grab this top-rated Oaskys cooling mattress topper for 33% off.

As you may have noticed (or maybe not, do you), at Rec Room, we’re big fans of massages of all kinds—which is why we consider a powerful home massager a must-have if you’re someone regularly dealing with muscle soreness from workouts or from thinking too hard about Lil Xan’s career trajectory. There are lots of different rad massage guns on the market, the most popular of which is probably the Theragun, although there are lots of affordable alternatives on Amazon. Right now, you can scoop up this toopo-rated MKHS model for 50% off.

Our fave cookware brands are going off with big discounts

The colorful cookware brand Great Jones, maker of a big, bright sheet pan we’re obsessed with (it’s also called “Holy Sheet,” which is genius) and a rainbow of Dutch ovens, is having a sale on select sets, including the Precious Metals, Stoneware Sweeties, and Fully Baked collections, and more.

Meanwhile, Misen is also having a huge “Supply Chain Sale,” where buyers can save 50%—up to $100 off—on Dutch ovens, braisers, grill pans, and more of their high-quality kitchen goods.

Madewell’s big spring sale

If you’re looking to grab some new ‘fits before everyone emerges into summer society, Madewell is offering up to 30% off with promo code GOSPREE until April 14.

Get LELO’s award-winning, high-tech sex toys for less

The luxury Swedish sex toy retailer LELO is having a spring sale on rabbit vibrators and dual stimulators, including some of our editors’ fave picks like the clit-sucking, G-spot-massaging Enigma.

Groovy garb from Lisa Says Gah

Known for its swirly patterns and omnipresent checkerboard prints, Lisa Says Gah is perfect for leveling up your dopamine dressing as the warmer months approach—and right now, its sale section is popping.

This Instagram-famous lamp

You can seriously outfit your whole house on Wayfair, the vast home decor and furniture website that has everything from storybook cat furniture to Instagram-famous lamps such as this by Latitude Run. With its angular, pleated shade and curved wooden neck, it’s a nearly identical dupe for the sold-out, 1970s beechwood Caprani floor lamps from Denmark that everyone is trying to get their hands on right now—and it’s 43% off. Keep an eye on our site for forthcoming details about Way Day, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year taking place later this month.

