The Best Deals This Week, From Ninja to Wayfair

Today is a special day, babe! Not only do we have an excuse to sit by our discounted Solo Stove (since it’s National S’mores Day—yes, read that correctly), but it’s also Thursday, our weekly day of deals. We may be in the dog days of summer, but these newly cooked-up bargains have never been as well done. Yes, the heat is making us sweat to death and hide out in our homes, but at least all that time hanging out at home in A/C means our wallets have never been more chonk with cash. We’re literally fanning ourselves with dollar bills—which, if you’re asking us, is the only way to keep cool (besides a portable mini fan, of course). Let’s spend them—but only on stuff that’s on sale!

Last week, there were marked-down neck fans (to dry off our never-ending beads of sweat), the greatest hits from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, and Abercrombie & Fitch’s camp shirts that helped us finally embody Tony Soprano’s style. This week, we’ve got Ninja kitchen appliance deals up the wazoo, Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale, and Le Creuset’s ongoing Factory to Table sale. Bring on the inventory!

Videos by VICE

The best deals on Amazon this week

Make your dentist finally shut up about your dental care routine with the Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush for 50% off.

Clean your whip with the TikTok-viral cleaning gel for 54% off.

Indulge in some bubbly with a SodaStream for 27% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a back-to-school sale on its luxe headphones and speakers, (although most of us haven’t had homework for over a decade—thank god!).

Logitech is offering $20 off orders of $120 or $50 off $250 with the code LOGIBTS.

Samsung wants us to indulge in this massive 85” Class QE1C QLED 4K for $1,100 off, which would be perfect for a Succession rewatch viewing party.

The best home goods deals this week

Le Creuset is still holding its rare Factory to Table sale where you can save up to 50% on its iconic, colorful Dutch ovens (and other cookware).

Ninja, the legend that created the CREAMi, has an ongoing 20% off sale to celebrate summer when you spend $200. Make sure to use the code HOTDAYS20.

Solo Stove is having a limited-time flash sale to celebrate S’mores Day.

Wayfair is celebrating its existence with an Anniversary Sale with deals of up to 70% off across all categories.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO has summer deals for up to 40% off, including sex toys perfect for using on the beach *wink wink*.

PinkCherry has sex toys up to 80% off for its “Anal August” sale, including our favorite Satisyer Pro 2. Remember to use promo code SUMMER when you shop.

Tracy’s Dog is in the middle of an end-of-summer sale with sex toys over 50% off.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything.

Bodega’s semi-annual sale is currently running, which means you can get up to 50% off on designer and streetwear threads.

Hoka surely has fire shoes, but we can’t forget about its other athletic gear that helps gets us through a workout—a bunch of it’s on sale right now.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $59.95 at Amazon Buy Now

PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $12.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $99.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker $119.00 at Bose Buy Now

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard $39.99 at Logitech Buy Now

Le Creuset Round Wide Oven with Baker Lid $492.00 at Le Creuset Buy Now

Le Creuset Classic Stockpot with Glass Lid $115.00 at Le Creuset Buy Now

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven $399.99 at Ninja Buy Now

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $399.99 at Solo Stove Buy Now

Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa $369.99 at Wayfair Buy Now

LELO GIGI 2 $149.00 at LELO Buy Now

Satisfyer Satisfyer Pro 2 $59.90 at PinkCherry Buy Now

Salomon XT-6 FT $200.00 at Bodega Buy Now

HOKA All-Day Tee $28.00 at Hoka Buy Now