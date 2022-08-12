The Best Deals This Week, From Sex Toy Staples to Personal Fire Pits

Remember QVC? (Those of us who watch Shark Tank know that it’s still around, but still.) Our 40-year-old mothers loved it when those overenthusiastic TV hosts attempted to sell them snake-oil anti-aging treatments, costume jewelry that’d sit in their drawers forever, or Christmas snow globes in July. Whatever our susceptible mommies were served, they’d eat up the deals and try to dial in as fast as possible to beat the Karen next door. These memories haunt me, so it makes sense that I’ve chosen a career that lets me guide others to the best deals out there—and away from fakers of any kind.

Last week, we found delicious deals galore: a rare sale on Le Creuset’s majestic cookware, luxurious Avocado mattresses for an epic snooze, and deep fryers, because we love us some mozzarella sticks. This week, we’re serving up savings on tenderizing Theraguns that are basically a personal masseuse, snazzy West Elm furniture and decor on clearance, and a handy blackhead remover for a glowing complexion to impress your Plenty of Fish date. Follow us into the shopping abyss, if you dare.

The best Amazon deals right now

A bad breakout makes us want to call in sick. So, to beat the dreaded feeling of looking in the mirror and seeing a giant zit staring back at you, it’s best to take preventive measures. This Skin Scrubber Blackhead Remover is 36% off and uses water mist and slight pressure to extract blackheads, whiteheads, oil, and other zit-causing gunk with its vibrating head. No more tears.

Dyson is the big daddy when it comes to air purifiers, but the Bissell Air400 is worth chatting about, too—especially when you find it at a superb markdown. It has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon and is currently 58% off. With three-stage filtration that captures 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles, and sensors that adjust fan speeds when necessary, this baby will keep you breathin’ easy even in the densest summer smog.

No one, and we mean no one, is allowed to touch our feet. The only thing allowed to work its magic down there is the Renpho Foot Massager Machine for 23% off. It’s equipped with rotation balls, rolling sticks, a heating element, and a remote control for an incredible massage. With three kneading settings and the ability to fit any foot up to a men’s size 14, almost everyone will be able to enjoy this gadget—except maybe Shaq.

Therabody’s back to school sale

While not all of us will be heading back to school in the fall, we can still take advantage of the sweet sales. Therabody is offering up to $300 off its cult-favorite Theraguns to tenderize your weary limbs after a long, brutal day. The Mini is a fabulous portable option, with three basic speeding settings, while the Prime model has some extra bells and whistles with its four multi-use attachments and customizable speed ranges.

Lovehoney’s pleasure fest

The sexy folks over at Lovehoney are holding the “ultimate festival of pleasure” to help you make the most of those last sultry days of summer. Get up to 50% off couple’s toys, erotic lingerie, and cllitoral sunction toys to get down and dirty. Treat yourself to the Womanizer Starlet, which offers your bean four levels of intensity and a wide spectrum of sensations. Or, snag a King Cock that’ll give you the girth you deserve. (It also has a suction cup so you can stick that slugger somewhere for hands-free play.)

Solo Stove’s summer sale

Fall is prime bonfire season, and it’s right around the corner. The folks at Solo Stove clearly know what’s up, since they’re offering up to 35% off their popular fire pits right now. All three of these bad boys, which range from small to large, are lightweight, stainless steel, don’t emit much smoke, and have a five-star rating on the site.

West Elm’s Warehouse Sale

West Elm, the church for Millennials furniture retailer of all things sleek and modern has extended its warehouse sale across all its dope categories. You can cop savings of up to 70% off on outdoor, bedroom, living room and dining furniture, as well as (chef’s kiss) home decor. Show off your favorite plant baby in this wooden planter, while updating your side table game with this glass, gold-toned model.

Great Jones deals on cookware sets

Eat like a king with Great Jones’ family-style cookware set for $120 off. You don’t have to have a white picket fence and five kids (YIKES) to enjoy this deal, or all the culinary creations that this set can help you whip up—just invite your book club, ethically non-monogamous polycule, or Dungeons and Dragons group over instead. The five-piece set comes with The Dutchess, the Small Fry and Saucy pans, as well as the Deep Cut and Big Deal pots.

Catch ya next week.

