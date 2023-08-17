The Best Deals This Week, From Article to Abercrombie

Instead of committing the contents of our bank accounts to the student loans from that liberal arts degree, we should have scored a degree in shopping. Obviously, that doesn’t exist (though if it does, you know how to reach us), but we have a passion for finding banger discounts on everything under the sun. Speaking of college, some of our favorite retailers are holding back-to-school sales on everything ranging from big-screen TVs and pizza ovens. (Yes, you do need to make a fire Neopolitan thin-crust pie in order to make the Dean’s List!)

Last week, we kept tabs on Wayfair’s bananas Anniversary Sale, discovered deals on luxe electric toothbrushes, and dug up our favorite pieces from Ninja’s summer sale. This week, Le Creuset is still in the midst of its Factory-to-Table sale, Moon Juice discounted its editor-fave

Sex Dust, and I.AM.GIA is having a massive sitewide sale. Time to cue up your virtual tote bags, b*tches.

The best deals on Amazon this week

New York City tap water is said to be some of the cleanest (and best for pizza crusts), but there’s no harm in playing it safe with a Brita filter for 25% off.

Pamper your sleepy head (and skin) with a mulberry silk pillowcase for 15% off.

TikTok’s favorite veggie chopper is 30% off so you can pretend to be Gordon Ramsay in your own kitchen.

The best tech deals this week

Logitech is offering $20 off orders of $120 or $50 off $250 with the code LOGIBTS.

Samsung has back-to-school deals on big-ticket items, such as the 55″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C for $500 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Article has early Labor Day deals on its popular modular and mid-century-modern furniture and decor through September 4.

Le Creuset is still holding its rare Factory to Table sale where you can save up to 50% on its iconic, colorful Dutch ovens (and other cookware).

Ninja, the legend that created the TikTok-famous CREAMi ice cream maker, has a back-to-school sale with select items up to $70 off when you use the code SCHOOL70.

Solo Stove has its popular home fire pits on sale for up to $300 off.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Moon Juice has slashed prices on its magical Sex Sust (read our review for the full scoop, no pun intended).

PinkCherry is offering sex toys up to 80% off for its huge summer blowout sale, including the iconic rosebud vibrator. Remember to use promo code SUMMER when you shop.

Tracy’s Dog is in the middle of an end-of-summer sale with steep discounts on sex toys.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 30% off for its end-of-season sale.

Adidas is having a back-to-school sale with deals on threads for up to 40% off.

Bodega’s semi-annual sale is currently running, which means you can get up to 50% off on designer and streetwear threads.

Hoka surely has fire shoes so dope they can be worn as streetwear, such as the Clifton L Embroidery.

I.AM.GIA has every single piece of clothing for up to 75% off right now.

Nike is offering an extra 20% off select styles with the code READY through August 27.

Catch ya next week.

