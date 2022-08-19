The Best Deals This Week, From Carhartt WIP to Beats by Dre

The only thing that ever cures my seasonal ennui—goodbye sweet summer, you were gone before we even got close—is retail therapy. There is nothing quite as thrilling as a good haul, and nothing gets our blood pumping like a haul made up of exceptionally good deals. In my family, we express love by telling you how much we saved on your birthday present, so you could could say I come from a long line of sale-finders.

Who better than to bring you the absolute freshest and juiciest savings of the week? Before we get into it, let’s reminisce about last week’s pretty baller deals. Crazy discounts on Theraguns, and a bounty of sex toys from Lovehoney that are up to 50% off—if you haven’t pulled the trigger on a Womanizer, what exactly are you waiting for? And let us not forget that West Elm’s epic warehouse sale is still going on, where you can snag up to 70% off everything from furniture to bedding, even art, which sounds practically illegal.

This week we are lobbing some even bigger and better sales in your direction, so you too can cure your September Scaries (the yearly version of Sunday Scaries). We’ve got some sick jawns from one of our favorite retailers Bodega, Beats by Dre earbuds for under a hundo, and some freshly-reduced trail running shoes from cult-fitness brand Hoka. So crack a cold one, and get your scrolling finger ready for the most epic sales of the week.

The best Amazon deals right now

If you’re hanging on to a crusty pair of first gen AirPods, today might be the day to finally bite the bullet and treat yourself to a new pair of Beats Studio Buds for less than $100. There are five color options to choose from, and if you aren’t familiar with Beats’ audio quality, it slaps. There are two listening modes: active noise canceling and transparency mode—for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. Plus they have nearly 40,000 positive reviews, if you need any extra convincing.

These satin pillowcases are an Amazon best-seller, have a 4.5 star-rating, and are currently on sale for less than $10 for a set of two, which is seriously bananas. You could buy six pillow cases, turning your bed into a royal throne, for under $30, which sounds like the steal of the century. Ever since I started using a satin pillowcase, I wake up with smooth, frizz-free hair, and my skin has definitely felt less dry in the mornings, with fewer zits.

If you haven’t heard of a silpat, then buckle up, because I am about to change your life, Chef. If you’ve also been frothing over the absolutely delectable restaurant world drama that is The Bear, you are probably also starting to get turned on by kitchen equipment (just me?). These $15.99 BPA-free silicone baking sheets are what the pros use, because they are more durable and stick less than aluminum or parchment without the need for added oil, butter or cooking spray—not to mention they’re eco-friendly and will save you a bunch of cheddah in the long run.

Bodega’s semi-annual sale

We are huuuuuge Bodega fiends—their curation of the coolest brands, artists, and one-of-a-kind collaborations is what keeps bringing us back—that and the fact that their semi-annual sale is offering a dank selection of designer goods, homewares, and more for up to 40% off. There are a ton of cool pieces for finishing summer strong, and transitioning your wardrobe into the cooler months, plus some rad decor, like an epic Warhol print rug, that will bring a little flair to your living space.

Nolah’s early mattress sale

Holy cow, you don’t have to wait until Labor Day to get crazy savings on a mattress. Right now, Nolah’s best-selling mattress, the Evolution 15” is up to $700 off (depending on size) and includes two free squishy pillows, which are made with shredded foam for added airflow that can be easily removed to create your perfect level of firmness.

A totally sustainable sale

Nothing makes us truly giddy like a party that also saves the planet, and Repurpose has made it easier for all of us to imbibe, celebrate, and go hard on glizzys without having to worry about our carbon footprint. Did I mention that their products are also pretty chic? No one is going to be mad about drinking a fancy cocktail out of a compostable cup when it looks like glass, and doesn’t disintegrate in your hand. Plus, everything on the site is currently 25% off through Labor Day with code: LABORDAY25.

Hoka Mafate now on sale

We have tested out quite a few different Hoka styles at Rec Room, and they have all passed the test with flying colors. Avid runners love them for their ability to form to each individual’s feet and for their superior cushion and comfort. The Mafate Speed 3 (in both men’s and women’s sizes) are now 20% off, and excellent for trail running.

Have a lovely weekend, and don’t forget to call you ma and tell her about the insane deals you scored—you know she loves to hear it.

