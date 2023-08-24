The Best Deals This Week, From SSENSE Jawns to Always Pans

VICE
In the eternal words of Future Islands, seasons change. Starbucks just re-launched its fall menu, Labor Day is next weekend, and the end-of-summer sales are in full swing. Not that we’re happy about it, but summer is coming to an end, so you’d be well-advised to light up all those tomato-scented candles you’ve been hoarding and sport your Tevas while you can (without socks). Make room, because there is so much on sale that deserves a spot in your precious closet space. It’s time, once more, for the best sales and deals of the week.

Last week, Moon Juice discounted its editor-fave Sex Dust and this TikTok-viral vegetable chopper caught our attention (it’s still on sale!) so you can shred your produce like a champ. This week, Albany Park has early Labor Day deals, Lenovo is offering huge tech savings, and Our Place has insane price drops on its cult-fave cookware. You may not be ready for pumpkin-spice lattes, but you should move quick on these deals, deals, deals.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Travel with your green juice like a health king with these chic lidded drinking glasses for 31% off.

Finally make the perfect sourdough with this 17-in-1 bread machine for 33% off.

Cook your rice better than Emily Mariko with this rice cooker for 20% off.

The best tech deals this week

Dyson has select tech on sale, including the beloved V12 vacuum, plus the brand’s internet-famous hair tools and air purifiers.

Lenovo is having a doorbusters sale with tech up to 76% off.

Logitech is offering $20 off orders of $120 or $50 off $250 with the code LOGIBTS.

The best home goods deals this week

Albany Park’s Kova Pit (our fave!) is now $1,394 off, so upgrade your living room seating during  its early Labor Day sale.

Cozy Earth has 25% off deals to celebrate Labor Day early, and we (and Oprah) love the brand’s bamboo sheets for catching an epic snooze.

Le Creuset is still holding its Factory to Table sale where you can save up to 50% on its iconic, colorful Dutch ovens (and other cookware).

Ninja is holding an end-of-summer sale with deals up to 40% off, including its new 8-in1 Outdoor Oven.

Our Place is having a sitewide “Goodbye Summer Sale” with up to 40% off its cult-fave products, including the ultra-viral Perfect Pot and Always Pan.

Solo Stove is having its “biggest Labor Day sale ever” with fire pits up to 40% off.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO is having a “Last Days of Summer” sale where you can get an extra 10% off with the code SUMMEREND.

PinkCherry is offering sex toys up to 80% off for its huge summer blowout sale, including this Black Hearts Butt Plug just in time for the tail end of Anal August. Remember to use promo code SUMMER when you shop.

Tracy’s Dog is in the middle of an end-of-summer sale with steep discounts on sex toys.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 15% off almost everything.

Bodega’s semi-annual sale is still running, which means you can get up to 50% off on designer and streetwear threads.

Hoka has deals on fire shoes that do double duty as athleisure wear and streetwear, including the Clifton L Embroidery.

SSENSE is in the last home stretch of its massive 70% off sale on designer threads and accessories.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

