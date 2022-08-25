The Best Deals This Week, From Brooklinen Sheets to Cult-Fave Crocs

Wake up! It’s time to party! Why? Because it’s the weekly day of the deals, ladies and gents. We get it—it’s not quite the same as getting lit on the weekend while someone passes you the Courvoisier, but it still deserves celebration because we love saving smackeroonies. There’s nothing quite like the serotonin high we get when we find a stellar price on seriously covetable stuff, especially when some of our ride-or-die faves are on sale.

Last week, we scouted out deals so hard the Girl Scouts were shaking in their boots: We found sales on select Hoka models for running like a champ, early Labor Day sales on Nolah mattresses, and silky pillowcases for waking up with Rapunzel-like hair. This week, we’ve got fan-favorite Crocs, abstract decor, luxe Brooklinen bedding, and top-notch tablets to help fill your pre-Labor Day shopping carts. Hop in lads and lassies, we’re taking a trip to Flavor Savings Town.

The best Amazon deals right now

We love a good iPad, but the Fire HD 10 tablet also deserves top marks, especially with its 33% off sale. In addition to offering a speedy, high-def browsing experience when you peruse OnlyFans (or whatever app floats your boat), it can also make calls, operate for 12 hours on a single charge, and offers 64 gigabytes of storage. It also boasts Alexa connectivity so you can say “Alexa, join my Zoom call” when you’re too lazy to get off the couch. It’s absolutely one of the best tablets you can score for under 100 bucks.

If you plan on zipping off on a spontaneous vacation before the end of summer, having a good set of luggage is essential—especially one that is 37% off. This three-piece luggage set is hardshell and has smooth, silent, 360-degree spinning wheels, so you can haul ass glide through the airport with ease while keeping your prized possessions safe. Additional features include a TSA-approved lock and interior mesh zip pockets for maximum organization.

You want your teeth to be clean, cared for, and pearly white, and so does your makeout partner dentist. In order to avoid getting a mouthful of sass during your next visit, cop the Sonic Electric Toothbrush at 60% off. It’s rechargeable, comes with eight brush head refills, and has five modes, three intensity levels, and a timer, plus a single charge lasts for 60 days.

Dyson’s Labor Day Event

The miraculous devices Dyson dreams up never fail to wow us. If a vacuum has been on your wishlist, you can now save up to $200 on select models through September 10. The V7 Advanced has us whipped with its lightweight body and detangling motorbar that spins while powerfully sucking up grime for maximum clean up. There’s a limited quantity available for this price, so get your arse movin’ to score one.

Brooklinen’s Surprise Savings Event

New bedding is always on our radar, since we both enjoy Architectural Digest home tours and like to get freaky in the sheets. If you’re due for a personal upgrade (please throw out that stained set), the bedding masters at Brooklinen have your back with 15% off sitewide. Our pick for our next sleepover? The Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle,made out of long staple cotton with a 480 thread count and a silky finish. The bundle comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, four pillowcases, and one duvet cover. Your sneaky link will thank you.

Crocs’ end-of-summer sale

The people (our staff included) love Crocs so much that they customize them like their life depends on it. There are tons of amazing lewks to be had in Crocs’ farewell-to-summer sale, with certain styles going for over 50% off. The ultra-popular Classic Clog can be scored in select colors for 30% off. This iconic stomper is mad light, waterproof, and offers a ton of support with its foam ankle strap. Slip these literal clouds on your feet and enjoy these last beach days.

Finnish Design Shop’s chic minimalist decor

If the changing seasons make you feel like getting in touch with your inner interior designer, you’re in luck. Save up to $1,000 when you spend $6,500 on beautifully designed modern decor and furniture through August 29 using the code SAVE-1000. The Putki Table Lamp is a luxe option that was designed by Matti Klenell for Sweden’s National Museum in Stockholm—quite fancy indeed. Or, swipe right on this Flowerpot Table Lamp in Kelly green to brighten up even the most depressing at-home office space.

Caraway’s ongoing deals

In case you’re worried you missed Caraway’s bangin’ sale last week, good news: You’re not too late. Their beloved nonstick cookware and bakeware sets are still $150 off. The 4.8-star rated Cookware Set comes with a 10.5-inch frying pan, a three-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven. Pass us the butter, cause we’re about to sear a steak. The bakeware set has a whopping 11 pieces for all your saved Pinterest recipes (even those cringe “slutty brownies”—don’t worry, we’re not judging you).

Catch ya next week.

