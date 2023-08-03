The Best Deals This Week, From Le Creuset to Samsung

If you’ve had the pleasure of living in the big apple, you’d know that summer is prime time moving season. Despite being one of the most populated cities on the planet, the combination of new post-grad arrivals and those looking to move at the end of summer (on top of an overall housing shortage for those who aren’t making well into the six figures) means that it’s a cat fight trying to find a new place at a reasonable price. Having recently moved myself, I know that the (chaotic) moving process comes with a massive interior cleanout, deciding what to keep and what’s actually worth hauling to the new spot. Looking at the stuff in your apartment with an editor’s eye works out in the end, because it’s the perfect opportunity to cop some new stuff and make a few upgrades! While, on its face, buying a ton of brand new gear would make our bank accounts gasp for breath, we—a group of folks whose hobbies include scrounging up weekly hot bargains—keep ourselves updated on the best sales across the biggest stores and brands in the business. If you’ve recently had to move (or just need to pull off a home refresh) you’re in the right place.

Last week, major deals included Ninja’s celebration of Christmas in July, a look at an in-home star projector, and discounts on some (much needed) aromatherapy via a discounted oil diffuser. This week, Le Creuset has a rare sale, Samsung has discounted big screens, and there are marked down neck fans to keep you cool as we head into the hottest months of the summer season.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Stop microwaving your tea water like a moron and use this electric kettle for 15% off.

Keep cool all day with this neck fan for 55% off.

Relieve pain everywhere with this massage gun for 50% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a back-to-school sale on its luxe headphones and speakers, (although most of us have been out of school for over a decade—thank god!).

Samsung has deals sprinkled all around its website, including the 65″ Class OLED S90C for $500 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Breville is offering up to $200 cashback on any espresso machine if you purchase a bag of coffee beans at Beanz.

Le Creuset is holding its rare Factory to Table sale where you can save up to 50% on its iconic, colorful Dutch ovens (and other cookware).

Ooni has the iconic Karu 12 Pizza Oven for $100 off. It has never been easier not to buy takeout for the hundredth time!

Our Place is famous for its Always Pan, but why stop there when you can get the entire cookware set for 30% off? It includes the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, along with its mini versions—how adorable.

Solo Stove has fire pits for up to $300 off for your next camping session.

Wayfair is still holding a surplus sale with deals up to 50% off to help rid itself of too much stuff. Give us all the stuff!

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO is having summer deals for up to 40% off, including sex toys perfect for using on the beach *wink wink*. https://www.lelo.com/enigma-cruise

PinkCherry has sex toys up to 80% off for its “Anal August” sale. Remember to use promo code SUMMER when you shop.

Tracys Dog is in the middle of an end-of-summer sale with sex toys over 50% off.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything, including these camp collar linen shirts perfect for summer.

Nordstrom is still in the midst of its Anniversary Sale, which includes steep discounts across all categories site-wide. It ends August 7, so you don’t have much time to waste!

SSENSE has one of the largest sale selections in the game, perfect for picking up pieces from big-name designers like Valentino.

Catch ya next week.

