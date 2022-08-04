The Best Deals This Week, From Le Creuset Cookware to Deep Fryers

Howdy, comrades. We were lying wide awake in bed last night with our minds racing—and not from hitting the bong too hard (this time). Nay, we were just excited, because after watching six 3 a.m. infomercials for the Jack LaLanne power juicer, Chia Pets, and Proactiv, our collective brain latched on to the one thing we know best: snaggin’ sweet deals for you, our (even sweeter) readers.

Last week, we found a spicy Always Pan deal, an affordable Apple watch dupe, and non-basic Uggs that brought us right back to the gym floor cool kids’ table in middle school. This week, we’re serving you up savings on a rare Le Creuset sale, bikes for zipping across town, and bedding for epic summer snoozing. Strap in, and strap on—we’ve got some shopping to do.

The best Amazon deals right now

The sibling of our favorite eyeball gadget, this cordless, handheld massager from Renpho works on all your tension-filled muscles, including your neck, shoulders, and calves. Don’t be wary of its low price point—this bad boy has an impressive 4.4-star average rating from over 57,000 reviews. It also has five different head attachments, five percussion modes, is flexible and rechargeable, and is 16% off right now.

We love being on the health grind, but sometimes, we just want to inhale some deep-fried delights. To indulge in all those oily fantasies, we have our eyes on this electric jawn that’s 19% off right now. It has three frying baskets, a removable oil tank for easy cleanup, and heats up super fast, so you don’t have to wait to satisfy your craving for some jalapeño poppers.

Everyone deserves to have an epic jam sesh or tipsy apartment dance party, and this Bose SoundLink Flex speaker makes that possible. It’s waterproof, wireless, has 12 hours of battery life per charge, and a built-in microphone so you can take calls from whomever you darn please. Plus, it’s currently 13% off.

Le Creuset’s ‘Factory to Table’ sale

We’re dying to get our derrières over to Paris, but deal hunting is taking up all our time. So, we’re getting our French fix with Le Creuset’s annual sale on its *chef’s kiss* Dutch ovens, pots, pans, and other delightful cookware. You can get up to 40% off items such as the Classic Round and Classic Oval Dutch Ovens, both of which are ideal for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, and frying.

REI’s bike sale

Our glutes are not gonna shape themselves, which is why we’ve put our trust in a good quality bike to do the work for us. Luckily, REI is treating us to a slammin’ sale on road, mountain, and electric bikes so we can make the switch to two wheels. The sale runs through Aug 8 and offers up to 20% off certain two-wheeled beauties. We want to fly through the city streets or country roads on the Co-op Cycles ADV 2.1 Bike, which has an all-gender fit, tires ideal for gravel terrain, and 16 gears.

Bodega’s semi-annual sale

Wearing sick ‘fits is in our blood, and Bodega is making it easy by offering its swaggy styles for up to 40% off. The Ralph Lauren Polo bear is our best friend and belongs on our threads, such as this impeccable bucket hat. Or, perhaps you’re more into this epic Maharishi dragon-embroidered sweatsuit. Either way, you’ll look like a baller.

Buffy’s back to school sale

Our dorm days may be over, but we still need our beauty sleep for risin’ and grindin’. We’re copping bedding for up to 15% off at Buffy (one of our fave bedding brands) to make sure insomnia doesn’t cramp our style. If you struggle with keeping cool at night, the Breeze Comforter will banish the night sweats with its light, airy, non-heat-retaining fabric. For some massive fluff action, the Cloud Comforter will make you feel like you’re swaddled in a marshmallow.

Avocado’s summer sale

No sweet snooze is complete without a plush mattress. The peeps at Avocado do it right and the brand’s summer sale lets you cop its classics for up to $300 off. We’re dying to belly flop onto the Organic Luxury Mattress, which has 17 layers of latex, wool silk, hemp and cotton, which offer body-hugging support. It also has 3,136 individual coils to make sure that when your SO is tossing and turning, you won’t feel a thing. Make sure to use promo code LUXE at checkout to receive the discount.

Catch ya next week.

