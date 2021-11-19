VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Shopping

The Best Deals This Week, From Air Fryers to Artisanal Coasters

By

the best deals this week
Share:

Lick those fingers clean, Jimmy, because the holiday deals, deals, deals are already getting piped from the communal icing bag. As we speak, my sweet gingerbread folk, the price elves are hard at work slashing Benjamins so that you can get a head start on finding not only the best holiday gifts and deals for Mummy and Daddy and baby (can we be baby? We’re baby), but a bunch of rad stuff that you deserve for making it another week. In the words of our sleep paralysis demon, “EARTH! YoU dOn’T hAve tO bE cRazY to LivE hEre, buT it hElps.” Especially when you can air fry the pain away, delight your clit with a near-sentient vibrator that’s 65% off, and carry your groceries home in a Bart Simpson bag.

The Best Black Friday Sales, Deals, and Promo Codes of 2023, All in One Place

Read Next

The Best Black Friday Deals, Sales, and Promo Codes, All in One Place

Last week, we sifted through the sands of cyberspace and time to bring you deals on everything from Caraway pans to outdoor fire pits. Well, this week we’re continuing to find the best early Black Friday deals, fluffiest bedding discounts, and other promotions to give you a drop of serotonin that tastes like summer, and slaps like the holiday spirit.

Videos by VICE

Coasters worthy of Georgia O’Keeffe

Don’t these artisanal coasters—sorry, table tiles—look like they were carved straight out of the red earth of Taos? [Hits joint.] Either way, they’re going to look very chic scattered around our pad this winter.

coasters (opens in a new window)

Areaware

Table Tiles – Concrete – Brick Red (opens in a new window)

$35.00 at Areaware

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday deals are already poppin’ off at Amazon, so we’re sniffing out the best promos on the best kitchen appliances and tools we’ve been drooling over in our dreams, including an air fryer that takes no prisoners (save for our crispy tofu) and a set of not one, two, or three, but a 10-piece [rings gong] KitchenAid cookware set that will basically outfit your entire kitchen for what would normally cost hundreds of dollars.

7 Quart Air Fryer (opens in a new window)

CROWNFUL

7 Quart Air Fryer (opens in a new window)

$85.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Buffy’s bedding best-sellers are 20% off

If there’s one thing we want to be better at during winter nesting season, it’s stealing everyone else’s goose eggs swaddling ourselves in breathable, silky eucalyptus sheets by Buffy. They’re a buttery 300 single-ply thread count, and woven from a sateen-finish fabric in naturally dyed colors and classic stripe patterns. If you stay wrapped up in one tight enough, you will emerge in the morning as a baby butterfly.

buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set (opens in a new window)

Buffy

Eucalyptus Sheet Set (opens in a new window)

$199.00 at Buffy

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

This game-changing makeup remover is on sale

What in the Fran Drescher is Bioderma, you ask? The French skincare line is a game-changer. Along with Japanese skincare brand DHC’s makeup removal products, Bioderma is truly one of the best products one can use to keep skin clean and hydrated—and yes, we know that’s a big blanket statement, but it’s just that good.

Sensibio Micellar Water Duo Pack Bioderma (opens in a new window)

Bioderma

Sensibio Micellar Water Duo Pack (opens in a new window)

$23.99 at Skinstore

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

This top-rated resistance band is half-off

Feeling the swole boi urge to strap on your sneakers, have raw liver for breakfast (don’t do that), and say hello to the sun gods before making the world your gym? This New Balance resistance training band is a great place to start.

new balance resistance training (opens in a new window)

New Balance

Heavy Resistance Band (opens in a new window)

$21.99 at REI

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The Simpsons X BAGGU is on promo

A lot of feels for this one, which we have BARTered down from the OG price (we haven’t; we’re just lucky) so that you can carry home all the kale, vintage finds, and bottles of Rush you need to get through the week.

Bart Simpson Standard Baggu (opens in a new window)

BAGGU

Bart Simpson Standard Baggu (opens in a new window)

$12.00 at BAGGU

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

These winter-ready Dr. Martens are on-sale

Long have we coveted our neighbor’s wife and her Dr. Martens curb stompers, but now we can finally take home a pair of the iconic boots on-sale. This 1460 Serena model has a toasty faux fur lining, an oil-resistant sole, and that signature yellow stitching that brings a little bit of sunshine to the streets.

1460 Serena Faux Fur Lined Boot Dr MArtens (opens in a new window)

Dr. Martens

1460 Serena Faux Fur Lined Boot (opens in a new window)

$160.00 at REVOLVE

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

This clitoral vibrator is 65% off

So, the Better Love Stella vibrator is basically like getting oral sex from the disembodied mouth of an omniscient mystic. It knows what it’s doing every damn time, like clockwork, with a flickering “tongue” for direct-contact stimulation, 10 speeds, and way more texture than your average clitoral toy for exxxtra pleasure. It’s also waterproof, so you can row your boat in the bath.

Stella Clitoral Vibrator (opens in a new window)

Better Love

Stella Clitoral Vibrator (opens in a new window)

$199.99 at Ella Paradis

Buy Now (opens in a new window)

See you for next week’s deals, brethren.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

3-Ply Base Stainless Steel Cookware Set (10 Piece) KitchenAid (opens in a new window)

KitchenAid

3-Ply Base Stainless Steel Cookware Set (10 Piece) (opens in a new window)

$299.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE