The Best Deals This Week, From Caraway Pans to Outdoor Gear

We meet again, brother. And not just because the Romans have finally rolled back the rock on our tomb so we can bring you these heavenly deals deals deals, but because we share the same vision of Galilee, land of sweet nut milk, Mike’s Hot Honey, and 15 different types of bread. Last week, we brought you sacramental promos on Le Creuset, Vietnamese coffee, and vibrators.

This week, we’re still bringing home sex toys and cookware, but we’re loading up on outdoor goods that will keep us toasty for the fall to winter transition, from fleecy REI jackets to Solo Stoves; we’re replacing the Unfortunate Sofa with a mid-century inspired couch, a jaunty poof, and slapping down a Cold Picnic rug like a true, dewy-skinned girl boss.

Here are the best sales we sussed out from cyberspace this week, from early Black Friday deals, Sephora brand beauty products, and a cell phone power bank to stay boosted.

REI is having a gear sale

And by gear, we mean REI brand down jackets, Solo Stove portable fire pits, mens and womens apparel, and more in the Gear Up Get Out sale from now until November 22.

Get up to 80% off early Wayfair Black Friday deals

Don’t sleep on Wayfair’s home decor and furniture deals, man. They’ve got big Black Friday home promotions rolling out already, so you can finally be the friend with the mid-century style sofa:

Or bring home one of the most under-lauded heroes of the aperitivo, the floor poof. Seriously. You can balance feet, drinks, Chex Mix, and more on these babies.

The Caraway Cookware set is $100 off

When Sophia Roe tells us about her favorite pans, we listen. Caraway is one of the best affordable cookware brands out there because they nix the gross non-stick chemicals that oft plague our pans for a ceramic coating. This set comes in six different colors, including a special shade of red for the holidays.

Tons of tech is marked down at Amazon (because Black Friday gets an early start this year)

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are also crankin’, and the really bomb deals are starting to roll out, including big savings on Samsung’s highly coveted Frame super-thin flatscreen TV (more than $100 off), almost 50% off on Samsung’s Dolby soundbar, top-rated bamboo sheets for $20 off per set, and somehow, there’s a convertible leather Novogratz sofa that’s only $299 right now.

Stay juiced

Pish posh, Brad. If you don’t have a portable power bank yet, how will you ever graduate to owning a bed frame? We believe in you. Also, this bank is so legit cheap now that it’s on promo that you have no excuse.

Up to 50% off vibrators at Lovehoney

Select vibrators are up to 50% off at Lovehoney right now, including the Svakom, or as we like to call it, the sentient disembodied alien finger that’s gotten top marks for getting you off. The slender wand makes insertion much easier, and the curved tip is a G-spot joy.

Sephora Brand discounts

There’s a 30% off sale on all Sephora Brand products at (drumroll) Sephora until November 15, including their signature Melting Lip Clicks balm and fan-fave, ultra-sparkly Colorful Shadow.

This Cold Picnic rug is on-sale

Cold Picnic is like the Glossier of rugs, only they require more of our goblin coins than a brow gel. The brand’s plushy, hand-tufted New Zealand [fist bumps in Hobbit] wool would be worth the full-price ticket anyways, but now you can scoop one of their stylishly vague, post-modern rugs for less.

See you next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.