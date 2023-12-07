The Best Deals This Week, From the Big SSENSE Sale to Dyson Tech

You actually thought we were burnt out from hunting down deals? As if. It’s just another week of fun for us, especially when we discover SSENSE has slashed prices by an additional 10 percent on stop of its already-steep winter sale price drops. Now we finally have an excuse to buy this Off-White balaclava with built-in goggles. We may have unique steeze, but we know how to serve.

On to this week’s best deals! Our Place, maker of internet-famous aesthetic cookware, must really love its customers, given its biggest sale of the year is still going strong. If you already own an Always Pan (which you should), read on; from West Elm to Dyson, there are tons of other editor-fave brands offering eye-catching deals this week on their highly coveted products. Shopping also gives you an excuse to avoid your responsibilities. Who doesn’t want to do that? Especially when it doesn’t involve sales associates nagging the sh*t out of you. (Please don’t talk to us.) Happy holidaze.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Even if you don’t suffer from migraines, you may occasionally over-indulge in either orange wine or screen time and find yourself with a throbbing… head. That makes this TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap for 40% off a true treasure; our staff writer loves it for hangovers, headaches, and any other moment when you might need to chill out, literally and figuratively.

There’s something about a transparent electric kettle that just feels bougie, yes, it actually does make it interesting to watch water boil. Grab it for 20% off and think of it as a lava lamp experience every time you want to pour a cup of tea.

Outdoor sports peeps know Garmin watches are incredible, and the Instinct model is ready to tag along on all your adventures, now for 34% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has holiday deals going all month long on the most coveted big-ticket tech, including massive gaming monitors.

Dyson still has major deals going on several of its impeccable vacuum models. It’s like Black Friday never ended.

Therabody’s holiday sale is going strong with up to $300 off massage guns and other devices.

Walmart, as always, has major steals on tech for up to 60% off, including Apple products, smart watches, gaming devices, and TVs.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Albany Park is exclusively offering 15% off select sectionals and sofas, including its popular Kova line, through December 15.

Article has a handful of last-chance deals on furniture, including this chaise that’s serving French countryside vibes.

Burrow, the creator of one of our favorite loveseats, makes mattresses, in case you were aware. And now they’re on sale!

Our Place is still in the midst of its biggest sale of the year with steep price drops of up to 46% off sitewide. It’s only a matter of time before it’s over, so hop on it.

Purple Mattress is still in discount mode with up to $900 off its mattresses and base sets. Snag one in time for cuffing season.

Wayfair is offering 70% off across all categories for its Big Holiday Sale.

West Elm has sofas, bedding, holiday decor, and more up to 50% off through today only.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO, maker of fancy Swedish sex toys, is delivering us cyber joy with discounts up to 50% off.

Lovehoney has a new Dream Wand Advent Calendar for 53% off, in case you missed its highly in-demand Womanizer collab.

PinkCherry is still indulging us with holiday blowout deals up to 80% off when you use the code CHEER.

The best fashion deals this week

Lululemon never fails to impress us with its We Made Too Much sale.

On Running is offering 20% off the Cloudstratus, which is one of our favorite race day shoes in case you missed the memo.

Skims may be past its bi-annual sale, but the deals are still very much alive (in our hearts and in our carts).

SSENSE really wowed us during Cyber Week, but the sale situation is even better this week, with designer threads now marked down up to 60% off.

Catch ya next week.

