The Best Deals This Week, From West Elm’s Flash Sale to iPads

The Best Deals This Week, From Eye Massagers to Apple Tech
The season of gift giving is officially upon us, meaning everyone from your sneaky situationship to your parents is primed for peak giving and receiving. It’s hard to resist when retailers are still coming out to play with hard-hitting sales too juicy to pass up (even if we’re just shopping for ourselves; a little greed is healthy [wink]). Did Dad ask for socks again? One up his request this fine holiday season with a pair of Hoka Bondi 7s; maybe you can replace his prehistoric iTouch from 2005 with a recent iPad model while you’re at it. We want you to reach “prophet of gifts” status.

Last week was chock full of shopping ops, with hearty deals on professional espresso machines for hot people, flatscreen TVs, vibrators to be naughty (and nice, hehe), and retro puffers on par with your GOATed discovery from your last trip to Goodwill. This week, we’ve amazed ourselves once again with spectacular finds in tech, home goods, sexual wellness, and apparel to make your (and our, TBH) lives better than the modern pampered pet. Make sure you’re sitting down, because your blood pressure is gonna spike from slashed prices on Apple products, one-day only West Elm deals, and the Always Pan for an impeccable centerpiece during holiday dinner [howls at the moon].

The best deals from Amazon this week

Get our favorite eye massager from Renpho for 58% off.

Eye Massager

RENPHO

Eye Massager (opens in a new window)

$125.99 at Amazon

If you’re already planning a “healthy journey” for the new year, Fitbit has smartwatches up to 33% off.

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 5 (opens in a new window)

$149.95 at Amazon

Want peace of mind that you don’t share your cousin’s…interesting genes? Take a 23andMe DNA test for 33% off.

23andMe

23andMe

23andMe (opens in a new window)

$199.00 at Amazon

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of holiday deals on Apple tech, including laptops, tablets, and earbuds.

Apple 10.2" iPad

Apple

10.2" iPad (opens in a new window)

$329.00 at B&H

13.3" MacBook Air

Apple

13.3" MacBook Air (opens in a new window)

$1649.00 at B&H

Bose is making moves with up to 50% off headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Dyson’s stellar vacuums have slashed prices for last-minute holiday savings.

V8 Absolute

Dyson

V8 Cordless Vacuum (opens in a new window)

$469.99 at Amazon

$469.99 at Dyson

$469.99 at Best Buy

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

Dyson

V12 Detect Slim (opens in a new window)

$649.99 at Dyson

The best home goods deals this week

Our Place still has a rare price drop on its super-popular Always Pan for $46 off, along with deals on other jazzy dishware.

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

Always Pan (opens in a new window)

$150.00 at Our Place

Side Plates

Our Place

Side Plates (opens in a new window)

$40.00 at Our Place

Side Bowls

Our Place

Side Bowls (opens in a new window)

$45.00 at Our Place

Purple Mattress is offering $400 off its Plus mattress, which features its signature GelFlex Grid to adapt to your body and pressure points.

Plus Mattress

Purple

Plus Mattress (Queen) (opens in a new window)

$1899.00 at Purple

West Elm is hosting “The Great Gift Event” today only with items up to 50% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is offering its Sona clitoral massager for free when you spend $179 on its high-tech sex toys, with other select products up to 50% off.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off select vibrators.

Ultra Violet Powerful Silicone Rechargeable Wand

Lovehoney

Ultra Violet Powerful Silicone Rechargeable Wand (opens in a new window)

$89.99 at Lovehoney

Mystery Vibe wants you to blow a load post Christmas dinner during its Holiday Sale with its 25% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

The best fashion deals this week

Coach has massive holiday markdowns for up to 50% off.

Pavé Coach Charm Bracelet

Coach

Pavé Coach Charm Bracelet (opens in a new window)

$125.00 at Coach

Signature Denim Bucket Hat

Coach

Signature Denim Bucket Hat (opens in a new window)

$125.00 at Coach

Hoka still has an ongoing sale on its cult-favorite footwear, including the Bondi 7.

Hoka Bondi 7

HOKA

Bondi 7 (opens in a new window)

$160.00 at Hoka

SSENSE’s huge holiday sale is still underwear, with tons of styles for up to 60% off.

SSENSE Exclusive Tie-Dye Hoodie

Come Back As A Flower

SSENSE Exclusive Tie-Dye Hoodie (opens in a new window)

$280.00 at SSENSE

SSENSE Exclusive Black Reversible Jacket

THEOPEN PRODUCT

SSENSE Exclusive Black Reversible Jacket (opens in a new window)

$450.00 at SSENSE

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

