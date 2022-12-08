The Best Deals This Week, From West Elm’s Flash Sale to iPads

The season of gift giving is officially upon us, meaning everyone from your sneaky situationship to your parents is primed for peak giving and receiving. It’s hard to resist when retailers are still coming out to play with hard-hitting sales too juicy to pass up (even if we’re just shopping for ourselves; a little greed is healthy [wink]). Did Dad ask for socks again? One up his request this fine holiday season with a pair of Hoka Bondi 7s; maybe you can replace his prehistoric iTouch from 2005 with a recent iPad model while you’re at it. We want you to reach “prophet of gifts” status.

Last week was chock full of shopping ops, with hearty deals on professional espresso machines for hot people, flatscreen TVs, vibrators to be naughty (and nice, hehe), and retro puffers on par with your GOATed discovery from your last trip to Goodwill. This week, we’ve amazed ourselves once again with spectacular finds in tech, home goods, sexual wellness, and apparel to make your (and our, TBH) lives better than the modern pampered pet. Make sure you’re sitting down, because your blood pressure is gonna spike from slashed prices on Apple products, one-day only West Elm deals, and the Always Pan for an impeccable centerpiece during holiday dinner [howls at the moon].

The best deals from Amazon this week

Get our favorite eye massager from Renpho for 58% off.

If you’re already planning a “healthy journey” for the new year, Fitbit has smartwatches up to 33% off.

Want peace of mind that you don’t share your cousin’s…interesting genes? Take a 23andMe DNA test for 33% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of holiday deals on Apple tech, including laptops, tablets, and earbuds.

Bose is making moves with up to 50% off headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Dyson’s stellar vacuums have slashed prices for last-minute holiday savings.

The best home goods deals this week

Our Place still has a rare price drop on its super-popular Always Pan for $46 off, along with deals on other jazzy dishware.

Purple Mattress is offering $400 off its Plus mattress, which features its signature GelFlex Grid to adapt to your body and pressure points.

West Elm is hosting “The Great Gift Event” today only with items up to 50% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is offering its Sona clitoral massager for free when you spend $179 on its high-tech sex toys, with other select products up to 50% off.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off select vibrators.

Mystery Vibe wants you to blow a load post Christmas dinner during its Holiday Sale with its 25% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

The best fashion deals this week

Coach has massive holiday markdowns for up to 50% off.

Hoka still has an ongoing sale on its cult-favorite footwear, including the Bondi 7.

SSENSE’s huge holiday sale is still underwear, with tons of styles for up to 60% off.

Catch ya next week.

