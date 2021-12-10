The Best Deals This Week, From West Elm Sales to Sex Toy Steals

We don’t ask for much. In fact, we don’t ask for anything—which isn’t totally true, but we at Rec Room think that every God-fearing lizard person deserves the right to a bidet-pampered bottom, a laptop that doesn’t sound like a tank every time you power it up, and cookware that’s so good, the children we (probably won’t have) will fight over it in our will someday.

We’re in the final stretch of holiday gift shopping, which means we’re keeping our elf eyes open for the best gifts under $20 that will still give the impression that we’re rich, and the coolest presents for the lovely vegan buddy in our life; we’re shopping fast, hard, and with the strategic know-how of a horny Roman general in tight leather sandals. (You just know he’s going to want to peep that Ella Paradis sex toy sale.)

Videos by VICE

Here are the best deals this week from some of our favorite retailers and brands, including the Decor Lairds at West Elm, and the Croc keepers at Nordstrom; as well as promos on cookware, electronics, and so much more…

Bio Bidet’s sale

From now until January 12, Bio Bidet is holding a Holiday Savings Event with a bunch of deals on its booty-pampering bidets, with discounts on its whopper $899 bidet, now going for $674, and the classic seat model:

B&H’s holiday deals

B&H is the largest non-chain electronics and camera store in America, and it’s been a temple for film-loving New Yorkers since it opened in the 1970s. Luckily, their website ships around the country, and they’re having a big holiday sale with incoming savings on big-ticket items, including this MacBook Pro:

The Ella Paradis holiday sale

Everyone’s favorite seggsy website to get their ho-ho-ho on, Ella Paradis, is having a holiday sale that makes us jingle our bells and spin our dreidels all the way. Use the code CHEER at checkout for up to 70% off site-wide in their Holiday Sale Section for festive deals on sex toys and other sensual accessories.

Our top pick is the Womanizer Premium clitoral stimulator, which normally costs about $200 but is on sale for $167 when you apply the discount code. Not only does the vibe use sensitive pleasure air technology to arouse, but it has a very easy-to-hold shape that we love.

West Elm’s best-selling throw is on promo

We’re still reminiscing over the glorious promos from West Elm’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and there are still some cult-fave items on sale for the shrewd, discerning décor lords, such as the brand’s best-selling faux fur throws. They’re so soft, you’d think they were made from the real deal—but no baby animals were harmed in the making of these dream blankets.

J.Crew is having a sale on its sale

Everyone’s favorite sperry-wearing, cardigan-buttoning bros at J.Crew are offering an extra 50% off select sale styles right now, and if this pastel color-blocked shirt is anything to go by, it looks as if they might be having a brand renaissance like their Y2K cousin, Abercrombie. (Yup, it’s cool again.)

Amazon’s best kitchen deals

Staub has been making premium French cookware since the 1970s, and hails from Alsace, which is one of the absolute tastiest corners of the Hexagon; think spaetzle, tarte flambée, and buttery kugelhopf cakes. Of course they know what they’re doing when it comes to bakeware, and this four-piece set in blue is a great deal:

There’s also a special promotion this weekend only on a silver KitchenAid mixer, which, as you know, is the hallmark of every Great Cooking Space.

Crocs sale at Nordstrom

How do I love thee, Crocs? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth of your roomy fit. I love thee to the level of every day’s most quiet need for a bodega-run shoe that will look great with a 70s bathrobe and some personality socks. Good thing you’re on sale at Nordstrom right now in multiple colors.

Williams Sonoma Premier Event

Get up to 70% off at the Williams Sonoma Premier Event, including up to 50% off cutlery, tablescape goods, cookware, and tons of other savings on select items that we would kiss every night before bedtime, such as this Le Creuset griddle. It’s time to stop flipping pancakes and other disk-shaped delights in a saucepan, my friend. One of our editors uses their griddle for everything from bacon to asparagus, and it’s a goddess-send.

Enjoy the tasty deals, and see you next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.