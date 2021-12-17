The Best Deals This Week, From Apple to Arc’teryx Streetwear

As we perfect our winter hibernation station, we’re on lookout for dealeronis on everything that is cozy, stylish, and helpful. That means bedding that feels like sleeping on the whole herd (respectfully), L-shaped WFH desks that will help us handle whatever the winter workflow brings, and fluffy purple Crocs that make us feel like a cross between Tyler, the Creator’s muse and the coolest My Little Pony. Yes, it is exhausting being this plugged-in to the best deals on the best things on this planet, but we live, breath, and scuba to do it for you [ponders orb].

Last week’s deals were filled with cookware savings on brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and more; special promos on sex toys, faux fur West Elm throws, and other Soup Season essentials for staying cozy. Well, this week’s harvest is more of the same goodness and then some, because we’ve found piping hot deals on streetwear collaborations, top sex toys, and brands like Apple, Tempur-Pedic, and more. Turn up the heat and the Kenny G, and let’s shop.

Videos by VICE

This Apple iMac is over $200 off

You may have already swept the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for your household, but we’ve combed through the mega-retailer’s promos to find you this B-A-N-A-N-A-S deal on a juicy 21.5-inch Apple iMac with super fast SSD storage, and a screen so crisp it just begs for you to stream Dune.

Brooklinen relaunched it’s Black Friday sale

This weekend only, from December 17 to 19, the bedding angels at Brooklinen are relaunching the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with deals of 20% off everything from their best-selling bedding bundles to plushy robes and more.

Ella Paradis’ best-selling sex toys of 2021 are on-sale

It’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for orgasms.The sex toy slingers over at Ella Paradis are having an end-of-year holiday sale on some of the best-selling vibrators from the past year, including everything from the Better Love rabbit vibrator to the clitoral-stimulating cult-fave Satisfyer Pro 2, and so much more.

These fluffy Crocs are on sale

Furby x Crocs? Nah, the gods aren’t feeling that spicy yet. But these lilac faux fur Crocs sure do dress the part of everyone’s favorite 90s dream toy, and they’re on sale for just $54.95. Make them your newest house/lounge slipper, and you’ll become your bodega man’s favorite mystery person on those late-night Takis runs.

Grailed x Arc’teryx archive

Slide off those Oakleys and start smashing the order button on the Arc’teryx archive and Grailed collaboration, which has upcycled the outdoor brand’s signature Alpha SV and Beta AR jackets and more. This one is going to go fast, so make sure you don’t miss the last balaclava up for grabs.

Save $69 on Tempur-Pedic pillows

Get it? 69? Anyways, the best-selling Tempur-Pedic cloud pillows are having a 2-for-1 type deal in which you, dearest sleepy and horny shopper, can bring home two pillows for just $109 instead of paying $89 for a single pillow. If you’ve never tried a Tempur-Pedic pillow, the experience is akin to having your cheeks rest upon a butter-churned cloud carried by monarch butterflies. So, nice.

Get up to 70% off Wayfair’s December Deals event

Wayfair will be offering up to 70% off for their December Deals event with savings on rugs, holiday decor, and bedding; office furniture, kitchen and dining furniture, and more. For the love of all that is nutty, someone please take home this bedazzled nutcracker:

Plus grab this 4.6/5-star rated, 1,800-thread-count sheet set that is 67% off:

… And an L-shaped desk for home office working, because the omnomcrom variant is being very rude right now, and we need to to keep zhuzhing our WFH zone.

Stay cozy, and see you for next week’s deals.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.