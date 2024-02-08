VICE
The Best Deals This Week, From Boy Smells Candles to Calpak Luggage

In case you’re new here, Thursday is our dedicated day for scouring the best deals and hot bargains this week across the cyberspace landscape. This week, Saucony is making your next race easier with a sale on kicks that will give you a speed boost, Fun Factory wants us to all have mind-blowing orgasms this Valentine’s Day with its sex toys deals, and Calpak wants to be your travel companion with discounts on its cult-fave luggage. Plus, you can pretend your shoebox-sized apartment is an open, verdant field with a half-off Kush candle from Boy Smells. We’re already high (off of sage and eucalyptus).

Our editors’ picks for the best sales this week

  • Bodega is still in the midst of its massive semi-annual sale, with tons of streetwear brands and accessories (including G-Shock, Suicoke, and ERL) for up to 70% off.
  • Boy Smells, one of our favorite candle brands, has several of its woody and botanical candles for 50% off, including its viral Kush candle.
  • Breville is offering the editor-fave Pizzaiolo pizza oven for $200 off, which means it’s time to set up your very own at-home pizzeria.  
  • Burrow is celebrating Presidents’ Day with up to 75% off its modern-style sofas, accent chairs, and other furniture. 
  • Cozy Earth is having a Valentine’s Day sale with up to 25% off its luxurious bedding, towels, and pajamas. Make sure to use our exclusive discount code (it’s VICE), and you’ll save a whopping 35%.
  • Saucony’s Endorphin Speed 3, one of its most popular running shoes, is now 20% off, so you can gear up for your next 5K.

More great sales this week

The best deals on Amazon this week

You don’t have to wait for grilling season to enjoy a perfectly charred-but-juicy burger when Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL can bring the barbecue indoors. Oh, and it also can air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. Quite a bargain if you ask us, especially for 39% off.

Never lose your AirPods while running again with these Shokz OpenRun headphones, which stay in place by virtue of their wrap-around design. They’re an editor-fave, and they’re 22% off.

You can’t look your best with wrinkly clothes, king. Cop a Hilife handheld steamer for 40% off.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

GA2140RE-1A
G-Shock

GA2140RE-1A Watch

$150.00 at Bodega

pica chair
Burrow

Pica Chair

$599.00 at Burrow

junya
Junya Watanbe

Pop Art Sweater

$1380.00 at Bodega

kush candle
Boy Smells

Kush Candle

$38.00 at Boy Smells

ENDORPHIN SPEED 3
Saucony

Endorphin Speed 3

$170.00 at Saucony

the Smart Oven® Pizzaiolo
Breville

The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo

$999.95 at Breville

The Melina Pant
Wilfred

The Melina Pant

$148.99 at Aritzia

The Fresh Drip Kit
Fellow

The Fresh Drip Kit

$146.00 at Fellow

Foodi Smart XL
Ninja

Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1

$279.99 at Amazon

OpenRun Pro
Shokz

OpenRun Pro

$179.95 at Amazon

Steamer
Hilife

Handheld Streamer

$39.99 at Amazon

