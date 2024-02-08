The Best Deals This Week, From Boy Smells Candles to Calpak Luggage

In case you’re new here, Thursday is our dedicated day for scouring the best deals and hot bargains this week across the cyberspace landscape. This week, Saucony is making your next race easier with a sale on kicks that will give you a speed boost, Fun Factory wants us to all have mind-blowing orgasms this Valentine’s Day with its sex toys deals, and Calpak wants to be your travel companion with discounts on its cult-fave luggage. Plus, you can pretend your shoebox-sized apartment is an open, verdant field with a half-off Kush candle from Boy Smells. We’re already high (off of sage and eucalyptus).
Our editors’ picks for the best sales this week
- Bodega is still in the midst of its massive semi-annual sale, with tons of streetwear brands and accessories (including G-Shock, Suicoke, and ERL) for up to 70% off.
- Boy Smells, one of our favorite candle brands, has several of its woody and botanical candles for 50% off, including its viral Kush candle.
- Breville is offering the editor-fave Pizzaiolo pizza oven for $200 off, which means it’s time to set up your very own at-home pizzeria.
- Burrow is celebrating Presidents’ Day with up to 75% off its modern-style sofas, accent chairs, and other furniture.
- Cozy Earth is having a Valentine’s Day sale with up to 25% off its luxurious bedding, towels, and pajamas. Make sure to use our exclusive discount code (it’s VICE), and you’ll save a whopping 35%.
- Saucony’s Endorphin Speed 3, one of its most popular running shoes, is now 20% off, so you can gear up for your next 5K.
More great sales this week
- Anecdote Candles is offering 25% off its fun (and amazing-smelling) concept candles, which fit any vibe from “Après Ski” to “Athleisure.”
- Aritzia has steep markdowns of up to 70% off some of its extremely popular styles, including The Melina Pant.
- Calpak’s colorful duffels, backpacks, luggage, and more are up to 45% off, so you can travel for spring break in style.
- Fellow may be best known for its cult-fave Stagg Kettle, but its other notable products that happen to be up 15% off this week include the Fresh Drip Kit and Scaled Up Grinder Set.
- Fun Factory wants you to “f*ck your Valentine” with its four-for-$214 sex toy deals.
- Our Place is taking $170 off its four-piece cookware set, which includes its museum-worthy Always Pan and Perfect Pot, along with their miniature versions.
- Saatva is having a President’s Day early bird sale with mattresses up to $600 off. One of our writers claims the brand alleviated his back pain (and saved his relationship).
- Sonos has savings of up to $340 off its home theater accessories, including subwoofers and sound bars.
The best deals on Amazon this week
You don’t have to wait for grilling season to enjoy a perfectly charred-but-juicy burger when Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL can bring the barbecue indoors. Oh, and it also can air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. Quite a bargain if you ask us, especially for 39% off.
Never lose your AirPods while running again with these Shokz OpenRun headphones, which stay in place by virtue of their wrap-around design. They’re an editor-fave, and they’re 22% off.
You can’t look your best with wrinkly clothes, king. Cop a Hilife handheld steamer for 40% off.
Catch ya next week.
The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.
GA2140RE-1A Watch
$150.00 at Bodega
Pica Chair
$599.00 at Burrow
Pop Art Sweater
$1380.00 at Bodega
Kush Candle
$38.00 at Boy Smells
Endorphin Speed 3
$170.00 at Saucony
The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo
$999.95 at Breville
The Melina Pant
$148.99 at Aritzia
The Fresh Drip Kit
$146.00 at Fellow
Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1
$279.99 at Amazon
OpenRun Pro
$179.95 at Amazon
Handheld Streamer
$39.99 at Amazon