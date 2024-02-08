The Best Deals This Week, From Boy Smells Candles to Calpak Luggage

In case you’re new here, Thursday is our dedicated day for scouring the best deals and hot bargains this week across the cyberspace landscape. This week, Saucony is making your next race easier with a sale on kicks that will give you a speed boost, Fun Factory wants us to all have mind-blowing orgasms this Valentine’s Day with its sex toys deals, and Calpak wants to be your travel companion with discounts on its cult-fave luggage. Plus, you can pretend your shoebox-sized apartment is an open, verdant field with a half-off Kush candle from Boy Smells. We’re already high (off of sage and eucalyptus).

Our editors’ picks for the best sales this week

More great sales this week

The best deals on Amazon this week

You don’t have to wait for grilling season to enjoy a perfectly charred-but-juicy burger when Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL can bring the barbecue indoors. Oh, and it also can air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. Quite a bargain if you ask us, especially for 39% off.

Never lose your AirPods while running again with these Shokz OpenRun headphones, which stay in place by virtue of their wrap-around design. They’re an editor-fave, and they’re 22% off.

You can’t look your best with wrinkly clothes, king. Cop a Hilife handheld steamer for 40% off.

Catch ya next week.

