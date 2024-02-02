The Best Deals This Week, From the Big Bodega Sale to Great Jones Cookware

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the greatest deals, sales, and steals to be found on the internet right now. This week, streetwear bastion Bodega is inviting us to dress our best through its semi-annual sale (including premium brands like Junya Watanabe, Carhartt WIP, and Stone Island), Dame is making partnership easier by offering price drops on its hands-free sex toys, and pretty cookware brand Great Jones is determined to help you eat big by discounting its signature Dutchess pot. Plus, there’s much much more, from cheap-but-reliable COVID tests to luxury bedding at a bargain. What’s for dinner tonight? These deals.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The ‘rona is once again catching everyone by surprise, so having a stash of COVID tests handy is a responsible move. Stash these in your medicine cabinet for 30% off.

The TikTok-viral Super Greens Powder by Bloom Nutrition is now 30% off, in case you’re already struggling with your wellness-related resolutions. (It’s barely February, king!)

Flossing sucks, but playing with a Waterpik actually makes us want to clean our gums. Especially when it’s 25% off.

The best tech deals this week

Loftie, the maker of the “Internet’s favorite alarm clock,” is still offering 20% off its editor-loved device that’ll gently coax you out of snooze town with soothing two-phase technology (and it doubles as a white noise machine).

Philips Hue is serving a flash sale on its best-selling mood lighting bundles through Sunday.

Samsung is prepping for the Super Bowl with big-time deals on TVs, including $1,000 off its 65” OLED S95C TV.

Walmart wants to fulfill all your tech needs with steep price drops on Apple products, VIZIO smart TVs, Razer gaming mice, Beats headphones, and tons more.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Cozy Earth is already offering up to 25% off sitewide on its supremely cozy essentials (hence its name)—but use our exclusive discount code (the promo code is VICE, btw), and you’ll save a whopping 35% on their luxurious bedding, towels, and pajamas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Great Jones, the creator of the almighty Dutchess (aka the colorful Dutch oven of our dreams, which is now $35 off!), is holding a V-Day sale with cookware up to 33% off.

Le Creuset’s cookware deals are still alive and well on Dutch ovens and other stoneware if you know to check under its “specials” tab.

Purple, maker of the ultra-comfy mattress our staff writer says is perfect for “sleeping and smashing,” launched an early President’s Day sale with up to $800 off mattress and base sets. It has never been a better time to indulge in the famed GelFlex Grid for some much-needed pressure relief.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

BBoutique is offering 60% off Bellesa sex toys including the Pebble, AirVibe, and Thrust—all of which are sure to provide an orgasmic V-Day.

Dame has its sex toys and sexual health products on sale for 20% off through February 4 with the code BEMINE20. The wearable Eva clitoral vibe stays in place so your hands can be free for [redacted].

Lovehoney will give you the bedroom eyes once you peep its Valentine’s Day sale, which includes up to 50% off select sex toys, lingerie, and other accessories.

The best fashion deals this week

Bodega is hosting a mega semi-annual sale with tons of streetwear brands and designer threads for up to 70% off; there’s never been a better time to cop those limited-edition sneakers or steezy brand collabs you’ve been eyeing for months.

Hoka is taking $33 off three colorways of its expert-approved Bondi 8 running shoe, along with $28 off the super comfortable Arahi. 6.

SSENSE is still blessing us with premium pieces for pennies on the dollar thanks to its massive sale, including items from both huge designers (Gucci, Givenchy, Versace) and smaller houses—think Casablanca, Ami Paris, Dime, Nanamica, and so much more.

Catch ya next week.

