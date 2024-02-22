VICE
The Best Deals This Week, From Samsonite Luggage to Ooni Pizza Ovens

By

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning? We have the perfect serotonin boost for you—massive deals from cult-fave brands and our favorite purveyors of fancy bedding, sick sneakers, and luxury candles. Presidents’ Day may be over, but the fire deals are here to stay. This week, Samsonite is making travel easy with a sale on high-quality luggage that’s built to last, Kiehl’s is helping us alleviate our dry skin with flash deals on its best-selling skincare, and Ooni is prepping us for upcoming patio parties with a god-tier portable pizza oven. Who needs candles when your abode can smell like a Margherita pie 24/7? Well, we also wouldn’t mind a Diptyque set. Let’s dive in.

Our editors’ picks for the best sales this week

  • Cozy Earth is having an extended Presidents’ Day sale with up to 25% off its ultra-soft (and Oprah-approved) bedding, towels, and pajamas. Make sure to use our exclusive discount code (it’s VICE), and you’ll save a whopping 35%.
  • Diptyque is giving away an exclusive fragrance and shower gel—the Do Son Trio—with the code DOSONTRIO when you spend $175 on its site.
  • Interior Define is offering up to 25% off when you spend $3,000 or more, or 20% off when you spend under $3,000, on any of its gorgeous sectional sofas.
  • Kiehl’s is having a 30% off flash sale on best-sellers including the Ultra Facial Cream and Cannabis Sativa Seed Face Oil.
  • On Running has a large catalog of last-season styles for up to 40% off, including the editor-fave Cloudstratus
  • Purple is offering up to $800 off mattresses and base sets, along with 20% off pillows and bedding for an epic snooze.
  • Samsonite is already holding a winter sale, but you can take an additional 15% off with the code EXTRA15.

More great sales this week

The best deals on Amazon this week

Dyson’s Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now 22% off to combat every hard-to-reach dust bunny.

The only dehydration we condone is this Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator for 16% off to make a finger-licking batch of teriyaki beef jerky.

These TAGRY Bluetooth Earbuds could pass as AirPods’ (affordable) cousin—and they’re 41% off.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

