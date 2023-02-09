The Best Deals This Week, From Bodega to Sex Toys

It’s Valentine’s Day next week, which means it’s time to get your act together (don’t just scoop a dented box of Russell Stover chocolates at the drugstore on the way to your S/O’s place—trust us, they can tell you panicked). This year, you can do better. Great news: right now, there are great deals on tons of stuff that would make a far better Valentine’s Day present than some wilted checkout-line geraniums. Read on!

Last week, Le Creuset had steep price drops on its iconic Dutch ovens; we found a radical laptop stand, because Carpal Tunnel Syndrome has no room in our lives; and we scored deals on a vegetable chopper to save us from onion tears. This week, we have our eyes on weighted blankets, Great Jones’ cookware sets, and Bodega’s semi-annual streetwear and sneaker sale. Improving your shoe game, getting laid, and scoring deals? We’re making it too damn easy for you not to f*ck up with all these Valentine’s Day deals.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Remember the crusty waffle maker at the college dining hall? Simulate the good ol’ days with you very own for 20% off (or at least make an A+ brunch for your boo).

Got no one to massage your legs this V-Day? Have the Renpho Leg Massager do it for ya for 59% off.

We also want this very unnecessary popcorn maker for 27% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of “super specials” for the upcoming Super Bowl on TVs, projectors, speakers, and streaming media players.

Bose is in the midst of a Valentine’s Day sale with deals up to 50% off on tech. You can perhaps snag new headphones so your SO can listen to the cringe mixtape you created.

Dyson is always cooking up savings, including its cult-fave dust suckers.

Samsung is hosting a Big Game Sales Event where you can find deep discounts on TVs for impeccable viewing.

The best home goods deals this week

Fly by Jing is holding a “Fly Fest” with (literally) spicy deals on its chile crisp and spice sets.

Great Jones has its radical cookware sets on sale if you want to hint to your SO that they can sear a filet mignon for you a any time.

Helix is offering up to $600 in savings and 20% off sitewide to support your impending romp sleep sessions.

Luna is in the middle of its “Biggest Sale Ever” with its weighted blankets for 50% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off select vibrators, lingerie, bondage, and other sex toys during its Valentine’s Day sale.

Fun Factory is offering 20% off select sex toys as part of its Valentine’s Day promotion.

Tracy’s Dog is making us orgasm with its 20 off% Valentine’s Day discount when you use promo code VDAY20 at checkout.

The best fashion deals this week

Bodega is currently slappin’ with its Semi-Annual Sale on hypebeast-ready shoes and apparel. https://bdgastore.com/collections/sale/products/nike-air-griffey-max-3

Coach Outlet is offering an extra 20% off a wallet when you buy any bag (which are already steeply discounted), just in time for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Hoka has its latest Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat on top of the Bondi 7 being massively discounted.

REI is offering major markdowns for up to 50% off on past-season styles.

The North Face has items for up to 50% off for all your outdoor endeavors.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.