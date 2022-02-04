The Best Deals This Week, From Bakeware to Bodega’s 40% Off Sale

Well, well, well—look what the internet dragged in. You’re looking a little glum today, sport, and while you might be thinking it’s due to the crummy weather most of the country is experiencing right now, you’re wrong. Your wintertime blues stem from an acute case of Deal Deficiency Syndrome. Now, that probably sounds scary, but not to worry: We caught it early, bud. Friday is here, and we, the deal doctors, are most definitely in.

Last week, we broke our “no housecalls” rule and stopped by the cluttered, chaotic catastrophe you call a desktop—please close some of those tabs, dude—to perform some palliative care procedures on your ailing wallet. This week, we’re snapping all the virtual tongue depressors we can find, throwing a designer stethoscope around our laptops, and taking your financial health even more seriously by bringing you the best sales, steals, and deals on the net.

From dope slippers to vintage dog beds for the pup you spend way too much money on, here are the best offers and markdowns of the week.

The best Amazon deals this week

As one of our editors explained in last month’s Backed Hard—a rundown of the best stuff we bought online (and loved) each month—you don’t have to spend tons of money on designer sunglasses. In fact, the more you spend the more likely they are to break (not really, but it feels like that). This pair is 27% off and looks like something from Lisa Says Gah.

Whether you want to get into more plant-based cooking, or just want to be more efficient about your vegetable slicing, a mandoline with a guard is a must for protecting your fingers and making even the simplest of dishes look fancy. These babies can slice a ‘cuke thin enough to look like a piece of stained glass. (This model is also 22% off right now.)

Bodega’s 40% off sale

Eat your Carhartt out, dudes. All the Stüssy, Aries, and other streetwear brands for you Beanie Babies are on sale now at Bodega’s semi-annual 40% off sale, including this embroidered jacket by Neighborhood ​​that was inspired by founder Shinsuke Takizawa’s love of motorcycles. Embroidery is HARD, and taking this home with a $245 discount is a great deal.

In need of some comfy house slippers to ride out winter? These calf-skin Suicoke shoes are $116 off, and will give you the sartorial flair of a world-renowned ceramicist who lives in an Architectural Digest tour-featured home that used to be a glove factory, but you’ve since converted into a Brutalist retreat. God, you’re hot.

Cuisinart’s epic air fryer is 46% off

Are you curious about the growing cult of air-frying peeps on TikTok, but can’t rationalize investing in another semi-pricy appliance by a rando kitchenware brand that you never formed an emotional attachment to as a child? We spent many fond hours destroying onions and Barbie shoes with Dad’s Cuisinart food processor, and we would love nothing more than to continue the journey with a gorgeous air fryer and toaster combo by the same trusted brand. This beast can accommodate six pieces of toast, a four-pound chicken, and whatever else you need to master those delicious air fryer recipes for tacos al pastor.

Ella Paradis’ flash V-Day sale

No one loves love—or lube—more than the sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis, who are offering an additional 15% off Better Love brand vibrators this weekend, from February 4–6, with the code LOVE at checkout. If you’ve ever wanted to try a five-star-rated anal vibrator that looks like a Jeff Koons balloon animal, this is your moment, because the Booty Pop vibe is 70% off.

Great Jones’ V-Day sale

Great Jones makes aesthetic cookware in rich colorways that would make Yves Klein jealous. You can get 15% off all the brand’s bakeware with the code SWEETVAL15 in honor of Valentine’s Day, and treat yourself (or the muffin man in your life) with a Dutch oven that’s so chic, they’ll never want to take it off the burner.

Huckberry’s dog bed

When Pendleton makes veritable mini-mattresses inspired by classic American campsites, we come running. This pet bed is on sale for $50 off, and is made from one piece of jacquard-knitted berber and overstuffed with recycled high-loft MemoryFiber for maximum comfort. Of course we’re buying it for our dog, why do you ask?

See you next week, peeps.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.