The Best Deals This Week, From Epic Sound Systems to Puffer Scarves

The best Amazon deals this week

Are you one of those people who has an HBO, Hulu, and Netflix subscription (congrats, you’re everyone’s favorite friend), but still no proper TV? It’s time to stop watching Euphoria on your laptop and take home a low-stakes, high-reward HD television set. We say low-stakes because at 24 inches in width, this baby won’t take up tons of space, and at 41% off, you’re getting a great deal on a smart TV.

Just imagine blasting Phil Collins through these puppies on a dark and stormy night. “I am not a techie or an audiophile,” writes one reviewer of these 4.7-star rated Sony speakers, which are 48% off the original price, “but I do like and can certainly tell the difference between good and bad audio components. Well, let me tell you something. These little Sony speakers sound better than my Polk LSi7’s!!!!! More detailed with a better soundstage and better separation. HOW CAN THIS BE??”

Buffy’s 10% off sale

Buffy is throwing a 10% off storewide sale, and this indoor-outdoor puffer blanket was the first thing in our cart. It’s super cozy, comes in four earthy colorways, and doesn’t weigh us down when added to the rotation of our winter-to-spring bedding layers, or when tossed into our beach/picnic bag. That’s because the quilted blanket is made out of recycled polyester and the brand’s trademark, super-smooth eucalyptus fibers that actually get softer with each wash. What more could you want from a blanket?

Casper’s 40% off, last-call sale

This is not a drill, bedding bébés. Casper, one of the gold-standard companies for mattresses, is having a massive last-call sale on best-selling products that will make your spine say, “OoOoh YEAH” more often than the Kool-Aid Man. The brand’s signature hybrid mattress is made out of four layers of breathable foam, and is going for 40% off the original price.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s 75% Off Designer Sale

You can get up to 75% off designer brands at Saks Fifth Avenue, including this down-feather-filled puffer scarf by Moose Knuckles that is now 40% off the asking price. It’s such an easy, breezy way to stay warm without schlepping around in more layers and getting overheated in the subway.

West Elm’s home sale

West Elm has some great deals in its home sale right now, including this three-tiered, free-standing bathroom shelf that looks like it was made by some Bauhaus-loving dude in the 1920s. The shelves cut a unique but versatile silhouette in your choice of a gold or silver material, and (best of all) require zero installation. It’s also 20% off and includes free shipping.

There’s nothing like sliding under some crisp, clean sheets with a high thread count. Unfortunately, the nice stuff can often cost hundreds of your precious clams. That’s where these Tencel sheets and shams ride in fast and smooth with a 320 thread count and a unique, fair-trade material made from sustainable hardwood forests that’s both more absorbent than cotton and as soft as silk—without the hefty price tag. But what really makes them a best-seller, if you ask our Tencel-clad toes, is their ability to wick away moisture and keep even the fussiest of sleepers at the perfect temperature. Take them home while they’re almost 50% off the original price—we promise, your pores will thank you.

Huckberry’s annual winter sale

Do you live in beanies, cable-knits, and chinos every day of the year? If so, the Huckberry winter sale is ripe for your picking with up to 50% off pants, outerwear, and more. Find us on a paddle board with a teacup dog in this Deso Supply Co. bucket hat, complete with fastening strings for whatever your springtime adventures may bring.

