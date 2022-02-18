The Best Deals This Week, From Y2K Heels to Incense Burners

It’s a good thing you sprang for the early boarding package—that means you get to hop on this week’s deal plane before everyone else. Yep, it’s Friday, which means we’re packing a carry-on bag full of flight essentials, reaching a cruising altitude of two feet on the coffee table, and enjoying some in-flight entertainment full of the dopest deals, steals, and discounts on the web. Last week, we gathered the grandest GTFOH sales and don’t-mess-with-me-dude offers on the net, from indoor-outdoor puffer blankets and free-standing bathroom shelves to adventure-ready bucket hats, on-sale speakers, and more.

This week, we’re depressurizing the cabin, making sure we put our oxygen masks on before helping others, and—oh, hold on. Why, yes, there is a doctor on board this flight, passengers. Deal Doctor, M.D. (Many Deals), at your service, bringing you the most marked-down products of the week, from sparkly heels and wooly shorts to affordable air fryers and more. Kick your seat back, crack open that bag of pretzels, and send for the beverage cart. We’re wheels (and deals) up in T-minus… now.

The best Amazon deals this week

Calling all culinary nerds and (aspiring) home chefs: You can cop this pre-seasoned, 10.25-inch skillet by Lodge, one of our favorite cast-iron barons, for a whopping 42% off. These babies are basically indestructible, will outlive you if properly cared for, and are the ultimate multi-purpose kitchen tool.

Oh, you don’t have an air fryer yet? Well, we absolutely stan these unique, oil-free appliances, and right now, you can snag the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer—one of the top models on the market—for 29% off.

If you, like most people we know, are both a) a fan of high-definition, flat-screen TVs, and b) interested in getting $330 off any purchase you’ve ever made, then this 40%-off, 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD is right up your alley.

ASOS’s shearling shorts

We’ve all been there: You desperately want to wear shorts, but miss the feeling of wool sweaters caressing your inner thighs. Same, dude. Thankfully, ASOS has an elegant, stylish solution—this pair of paisley shorts made with sheepskin-like fabric by Mennace (and the matching track jacket) are 20% off right now. If they aren’t your bag, no problem—ASOS is having a huge sale this weekend with up to 70% off men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, with deals on Adidas, Columbia, and more.

Abacaxi NYC’s metallic thong heels

Besides being $40 off, these Y2K heels from Abacaxi NYC are giving Lisa Says Gah vibes (or maybe Lisa Frank?) and are made from genuine leather with a 2.5-inch heel. They’re perfect for spicing up an outfit, wearing to a picnic in the park, or taking off within the first 15 minutes of dancing at a house party.

Camper’s 40%-off sale

Need some low-profile shoes for spring to replace all of the pairs that got wrecked by slush and road salt? Camper has you covered—three of the brand’s mellow sneaks are currently on sale, including these burgundy Courb jawns, which would go with pretty much any outfit.

Gooseberry’s 70%-off sale

Gooseberry Intimates, one of the cooler new-ish lingerie brands, is practically giving away their lingerie and underwear sets, with an up-to-70%-off sale on loads of to-die-for looks, including this emerald thong bikini set from For You Bikini and this 69%-off blue crop shirt that screams, “Stay a while.”

Huckberry’s cozy-town incense burner

Every season is incense season, but right now, we’re loving this über-cute Mountain Lodge burner from German Smokers. This traditional smoking house is handmade at the Holzwarenfabrik Neumann workshop in Marienberg, Germany, and holds the regular-sized incense cones of your choice. (It’s also on sale right now.)

Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

The long weekend is approaching—thanks, Presidents—as is the start of Nordstrom’s Winter Sale.Yep, from February 18–2, you can get up to 60% off select items from the apparel and home categories, including this muscly Him Candle and these Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans by the denim dons at Levi’s.

See you next week, and enjoy the long weekend, which is full of dope Presidents Day deals.

