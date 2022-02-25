The Best Deals This Week, From Camo Crocs to Cookware

Heyo! Gimme a sec there, bud—just gotta get this peel off this Heattech gear we’ve been living in for the past few months, because spring is about to, uh, spring, and that means this week’s Day of Deals (colloquially known as “Friday”) is more important than ever. Yessiree, Bob, the biggest transition month of the year approaches, and we as a people must be ready to meet it head-on. Last week, we did donuts in our Honda Civic coupe for half an hour before bringing you the most marked-down products we could find in our virtual couch cushions, including sparkly heels, wooly shorts, affordable air fryers, and more.

This week, we’re poppin’ our collars; adjusting our hats to a proper, gentlemanly angle; tossing back a cellar-aged, 2004 vintage, appellation d’origine contrôlée Four Loko; and tapping a fat, sanke keg of killer deals and steals, just for you, dear readers. We’re talking scrumptious, 50%-off sales on some of the dopest mid-century home furnishings in the game, a cable-knit fisherman’s sweater that’s more than half off the OG price, a discounted, portable projector for on-the-go movie nights, and much more.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals this week

This portable, eight-hour-battery-equipped, Bluetooth-enabled Bose SoundLink Color II speaker is 23% off right now—just in time for you to get publicly hammered have a relaxing day in the park with your buddies. It’s also water-resistant, USB-rechargeable, and made with a soft-touch silicone exterior.

Trying to get your bake on in March? You’ll need some measuring tools—”winging it” doesn’t really cut the mustard when it comes to baking. Instead of guesstimating, pick up this set of 12 stainless steel Simply Gourmet measuring cups and spoons to make sure your cakes and loaves don’t turn out :frowny-face:.

We know, we know: You’ve been dying to host a Euphoria-themed movie night in the cave on the outskirts of town. Well, that wasn’t really a possibility—until now. This Mini LED Portable Video Projector pairs with iPhones and has a built-in DVD player to watch all your favorite nature documentaries, and it’s 32%-off right now.

Jack Wolfskin’s 20%-off sale

The good folks at Jack Wolfskin are currently having a massive 20%-off sale on all of the brand’s already on-sale products—just use code EXTRA20 at checkout. Shop dope outdoor gear such as this fitted puffer jacket (for those chilly March mornings) or killer deals on spring skiing gear, including this Solitude Mountain Jacket, which is practically streetwear.

Boots, sneakers, and more

Spring is around the corner, which means it’s time to start assessing your footwear game. Conventional wisdom might suggest that it’s time to put the boots away, but really, there’s no better time to pick up a new pair. The snow will melt, the rains will come, and once-dry trails and dirt roads will turn to a sludgy, muddy, mush. That’s why you should snag this pair of well-reviewed Reebok Work Rapid Response boots while they’re on sale.

Sneakers are always in style, and these New Balance Classics are the perfect active shoe for all occasions. Dress them up, dress them down, dress them sideways—it doesn’t matter, they’ll still slap.

Or, when in doubt, say “fuck it,” and grab a pair of these discounted timeless classics… Wait, where’d they go?

West Elm’s Furniture Sale

Get up to 50% off at West Elm’s ready-to-ship furniture sale, which includes one of our favorite versatile pieces of furniture: the ottoman. This dusty, rose-colored piece has a solid pine frame, and is perfect for supporting your daddy long legs during movie night, providing more seating when friends come over for drinks, holding your art books and your inevitable clothing pile, and so much more. It’s truly the furniture staple that keeps on giving.

A cable-knit wool sweater from Huckberry

Thank god—we were worried we wouldn’t have any old-timey fisherman gear to see us through the winter-spring transition month of March. Luckily, Huckberry came through (like it always does) with this sweet, discounted cable-knit wool sweater that comes in three colorways. (We prefer “Oatmeal,” but that’s just us.)

LELO’s Month of Love sale

Get it while the getting is goooood. Swedish sex toy slingers LELO are having a Month of Love sale during the month of February, with up to 30% off killer toys including the Tiani 24k (yes, made with 24-karat gold) and the Bruno, a prostate massager that can “enhance the intensity of the male orgasm by up to a third,” according to the website.

See you next week month.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.