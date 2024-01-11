The Best Deals This Week, From The North Face Jackets to Ruggable Rugs

Brrr, it’s cold. Bundling up in a North Face puffer while surrounded by space heaters in front of a crackling LED fire never felt so right. But if that also sounds like peak coziness existence to you, just wait. What if we said it could get even better? After all, there are tons of winter sales on deck ready to be shopped and admired, with incredible deals such as these Versace boxers clearly meant for a king.

As if designer underwear wasn’t enough of a treat, there are bundles of other markdowns to meet with heart-eye emojis. SSENSE has a massive ongoing sale, editor-loved Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are deeply discounted, and it’s never been cheaper or easier to score Moon Juice’swellness bundles. We’re poppin’ the non-alcoholic champagne to celebrate saving big moola.

The best deals on Amazon this week

East Coast weather is pretty rough right now, so make the wise choice of staying toasty with a Lasko space heater for up to 30% off.

Is getting 10K steps a day a priority for 2024? Make it easy with an under-desk treadmill for 33% off. The grind never stops.

Our editors love Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, which are up to 41% off and sure to provide a blinding white smile.

The best tech deals this week

Dyson is already prepping us for spring cleaning season by putting a handful of luxury vacuums on sale, including the V15 Detect, which emits a laser to reveal hidden dust.

Marshall speakers look so suave, and the Uxbridge Voice is a tiny but powerful smart speaker that is currently $90 off.

Therabody is still slaying with its New Year’s sale, which offers up to $300 off massage guns and other devices.

Walmart is offering tons of price rollbacks on Apple products, TVs, headphones, and home appliances.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Brooklinen is all about comfort, so of course the brand is hosting a 15% off comfort sale on bedding, sheets, robes, and plush towels.

Le Creuset knows it’s cozy season, so it makes sense that its Dutch ovens, soup pots, saucepans, and more are up to 50% off for dope winter cooking (#soupszn).

MUD\WTR’s starter kits are now $20 off, with choices ranging from its traditional cacao, matcha, turmeric, and rooibos blends to fend off the jitters.

Ruggable has avant-garde last-chance rugs ready to be copped for an elevated abode.

Wayfair is celebrating the cold season with thousands of deals up to 70% off across all categories, including this sleek velvet sofa.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney has last-minute reductions of up to 70% off on beloved sex toys, lingerie, and bondage accessories.

Moon Juice has plenty of bundle deals, including the Sleepy Wakey Stack and the Mineral Magic Stack to help you feel majestic in 2024.

MysteryVibe is counteracting Dry January with a 25% off sale on some of its best-selling sex toys.

PinkCherry is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale with spicy deals up to 80% off with the code LOVE.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch has select styles including puffers, sweaters, and button-downs up to 40% off as part of its winter sale.

Hoka has four colorways of its iconic Bondi 8 running shoe for $33 off, which is a super rare markdown for this particular model.

On Running is spoiling runners everywhere with an extremely rare sale of up to 40% off on last season’s popular sneakers.

SSENSE is still in the midst of its insane winter sale with designer and premium pieces up to 70% off, including brands like Casablanca, Maison Margiela, Givenchy, and Salomon. Woo your next Raya date with these Versace boxers.

The North Face‘s sale is full of picks we can’t resist, such as the Dryzzle Future Light Jacket in a dreamy cobalt blue hue.

Catch ya next week.

