The Best Deals This Week, From Samsung Frame TVs to Dyson Air Purifiers

Wake up, sheeple: It’s almost mid-January, which means you still have a full two weeks to start (and ultimately give up) on some New Year’s resolutions. But seriously, now is the perfect time to go hunting for sweet dealy-deals on the items to make the most of the “new year, new you” season. Whether you’re looking for discounted athletic gear to kick your post-holiday-food-binge ass into high gear or sweet deals on electronics just in time for tuning in to all the #content this awards season, we’ve scouted the best discounts on the world wide web this week.

Last week, we scored sweet discounts on insanely popular Hokas, male vibrators, and the editor-loved Always Pan from Our Place, but not to worry because there are still deals to be had this week, as we squeeze into our workout leggings and try to air-fry everything in our house that isn’t nailed down (air fried = healthier-ish?). If you’re still sitting on a bunch of Visa gift cards from your great-aunt Sue, now is the perfect time to score a Samsung Frame TV for $300 off, so you can catch up on your 90 Day Fiancé while you walk or row your way to health on discounted Sunny Health fitness equipment in your half-priced Lululemon gear. You’ve got this.

The best deals on Amazon this week

There are tons of fitness deals to be had this week, including 20% off Sunny Health’s Slim Walking treadmill, and 15% off the Smart Magnetic Rowing Machine.

Trying to cut down on screen time this year? One surefire way to ensure your phone stays in your pocket is by carrying around a super-lightweight and fun instant camera—like the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro, which is currently 44% off.

If your resolution is to drink more water, you’re in luck—Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Makers are currently 20% off, so you never have to spend money on La Croix again.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of featured savings on Apple tech, including laptops, tablets, and earbuds. The Samsung Frame TV is also currently $300 off—snag it while it’s under $1000.

Bose is having a big “New Year’s Sale” with up to 50% off deals on speakers, earbuds, and noise-canceling headphones.

Dyson is offering hella savings on vacuums (duh) but also the air purifier of our dreams that not only purifies the air in your home, but can also act as a heater or fan for year-round comfort.

The best home goods deals this week

HAY is having a new year sale! Score some very grown-up decor for 15% off, including everything from lighting to shelving systems to bedding.

KitchenAid is offering big savings on countertop appliances, including up to $70 off the coveted stand mixer.

Our Place’s stylish tablewares are currently up to 28% off, so if you broke a few too many dishes during holiday entertaining (guilty), snag a sleek and sophisticated set on sale for a limited time.

Purple Mattress is offering $400 off its Plus mattress, which features its signature GelFlex Grid to adapt to your body and pressure points. Completely overhaul your sleeping experience with 25% off bedding bundles.

West Elm is hosting a big “Instock Event” with items up to 70% off on 1000s of styles—including up to 50% off living room furniture like best-selling sleeper sofas.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is having a giant 20th anniversary sale with up to 30% off super-popular toys, including its newest clitoral vibe, the LELO Dot, which received a rave-review from one of our editors.

Lovehoney is offering up to 70% off select vibrators, lingerie, bondage, and other sex toys during its semi-annual sale.

MysteryVibe is dodging “Dry January” with its 25% off sale on sex toys such as the Poco G-spot targeting vibe.

The best fashion deals this week

Lululemon just added over 100 new styles to its “made too much” sale section—score major discounts on gear to fuel your cold-weather workouts and achieve your 2023 fitness goals.

Everlane is offering up to 70% off tons of cozy basics—everything from classic denim to super soft sweaters, and even travel gear.

Nordstrom’s “Half Yearly Sale” may have just ended, but there are still a ton of discounts going down—meaning there’s over 45,000 rad pieces on sale including designer duds, shoes, skincare, and outerwear (just to name a few).

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.