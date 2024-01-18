The Best Deals This Week, From MysteryVibe Sex Toys to Made In Cookware

It’s still January, which means that as far as we’re concerned, we’re technically allowed to be in holiday mode. Need a new laptop? The New Year just started babe—treat yourself. Shopping is never off limits in our little digital realm, especially when there are always buckets of deals. An expert-recommended running shoe on sale? We’ll take one in every color.

The Hoka Bondi 8s already have us in a tizzy, but it doesn’t stop there, fellas. Catbird has deals on the perfect cool-girl jewelry, Made In’s *chef’s kiss* stainless steel cookware is catching our eye, and Cosori’s air fryer has us making fried Cheetos (don’t ask). We think we like this little life (sorry, blame TikTok).

The best deals on Amazon this week

If your abode has limited space for a full-blown KitchenAid stand-mixer, opt for a handheld mixer for 17% off and indulge your craving for a fresh-baked batch of cookies.

In case you missed the memo, we made some cursed carnival food in an air fryer—try it for yourself with this popular Cosori model for 15% off.

Inhale crisp, clean air and rid your home of dust, dander, and other allergens with the help of a beloved Levoit Air Purifer for 20% off.

The best tech deals this week

Lenovo’s winter clearance sale has an impressive lineup of ThinkPads and Legion laptops at a steep price drop for a much-needed tech update.

Samsung is blessing us with wrist candy, on sale! Its latest GalaxyWatch 6 Classic is now $80 off—Apple is shaking.

Walmart is doling out an insane amount of tech on sale and daily flash deals that mean crazy new price drops every day, including this Dyson lookalike for $111 off.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Avocado wants us to get better sleep in the New Year—its mattresses are up to $800 off.

Le Creuset’s famously beautiful and ultra-long-lasting cookware is still up to 50% off as part of its winter sale. We’re daydreaming of piping hot baked ziti in this bright green casserole dish for $80.

Made In has a sale on its professionally performing best-selling sets for up to 30% off, including tons of editor-approved stainless steel cookware.

Wayfair is having a cozy bed and bath sale with select items up to 60% off, including countless fluffy blankets.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney is already prepping for the best Valentine’s Day ever with up to 50% off select sex toys, along with additional discounts on lingerie and other accessories.

MysteryVibe is still helping us through our 2024 dry spell with a 25% off sale, which includes the popular Crescendo 2 vibrator.

PinkCherry is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale with spicy deals up to 80% off with the code LOVE.

The best fashion deals this week

Chic Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Catbird’s “Leaving Soon Sale” is filled to the brim with sparkly jewelry up to 30% off that will keep you sparkling in 2024.

Eberjay, the luxurious sleepwear brand, has deals onn select fancy silk and Tencel pajamas for easy snoozing.

Hoka is taking $33 off four colorways of its expert-approved Bondi 8 running shoe, a fave of our editors and also of running experts. A physical therapist we spoke to said his dad asks for a pair every Christmas! In boomers we trust.

SSENSE is still offering discounts on designer and premium brand hidden gems when you dig through the massive fashion site.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.