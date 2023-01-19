The Best Deals This Week, From Le Creuset Cookware to V-Day Sex Toys

Knock, knock. Who’s there? A cornucopia of baller deals, that’s what. The horn of plenty may typically contain an overflow of produce (we can’t be bothered to wash), but our basket is perpetually filled with an abundance of bargains we can’t resist. That’s right—it’s time for another weekly installation of the best deals, deals, deals you can shop right now.

Last week, KitchenAid’s stand mixer deal (which is still happening) had us convinced we can actually make Basque cheesecake from scratch. We decided to brew our own bubbly water with a marked-down SodaStream, and blocked out the guy on the corner heckling us for a joint with Bose noise-canceling headphones. This week, we’re onto bigger, badder, and better inventory. We’re serving our guests coq au vin made in French cookware from the one and only Le Creuset, scooping sex toy deals for a kinky V-Day, and copping epic streetwear from Bodega. Let the chow down begin.

The best deals on Amazon this week

It may not be Prime Day, but Amazon has its popular Fire TV Stick 4K for 30% off.

Butcher and tenderize your muscles like a rare filet mignon with this shiatsu heated neck and back massager for 47% off.

Get your steps in even while WFH with this under-desk walking pad for 23% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of featured savings on Apple tech, including laptops, tablets, and earbuds, including a limited supply of MacBook Pros for $500 off.

Bose is still in the midst of its New Year’s Sale with deals up to 50% off on speakers, earbuds, and noise-canceling headphones.

Dyson is offering savings of up to $220 off on select tech models through Jan. 21, including its cult-fave dust suckers.

Foreo has “New Year must-haves” for up to 50% off on its high-tech skin care devices.

The best home goods deals this week

Breville is offering 20% off select juicers, blenders, and bluicers (a blender and juicer combo) through January 23.

Ettitude has bedding bundles for up to 20% off for a much needed winter home revamp.

Le Creuset (aka the king of French cookware) is in the midst of its Winter Savings Event with its iconic Dutch ovens for up to 50% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Dame has bundles for up to 30% off for a *sexy night * in.

Foria is offering up to 15% off CBD-infused sexual wellness products.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off select vibrators, lingerie, bondage, and other sex toys during its Valentine’s Day sale.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again in case you weren’t aware, and it’s hosting a winter sale with styles up to 50% off.

Bodega has a bangin’ selection of sneakers and streetwear (as always) in its epic sale section.

Hoka recently added its latest Clifton 8 sneakers to its sale section, which is a blessed treat on top of the Bondi 7 being massively discounted.

