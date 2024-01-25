The Best Deals This Week, From Ninja’s CREAMi to Sonos Speakers

Some people wind down with a glass of wine, a fat blunt, or a Succession marathon. All those vices sound delightful, but in these parts, nothing satisfies a serotonin craving quite like binge-scrolling through pages of online deals. Our Instagram algo may be a tad cursed, but it also knows us all too well. An ad for a discounted Loftie alarm clock? We’re turning our cursed cell alarm TF off and eagerly awaiting an improved slumber experience.

So, what else is on sale this week? Valentine’s Day is still 20 days away, but sexual wellness retailers are already preparing for the big day by dropping mega steals on sex toys and other goodies. If that’s not your thing, fear not; you can set the mood in other ways. Philips has mood lighting on sale, Sonos has a discounted speaker for cranking French pop records, and New Balance’s sale is offering classic shoes for under $100 for those feet people in the back. Now let’s dig in (our toes) and get started.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Get relief from dry winter air with a top-rated (and nearly silent) humidifier for 40% off.

Winter calls for an immersion blender to help whip up a creamy batch of potato leek soup—good thing this one by Dash is 36% off.

The perfect cup of Joe needs a proper mug, and these double-walled glass cups for 71% off fit the bill.

The best tech deals this week

Loftie is offering 20% off its editor-loved white noise clock and lamp that emits ambient light for easy snoozing.

Philips Hue has personalized lighting kits for 15% off so you can get in the mood just by hitting a switch (or setting a color scheme in the app).

Sonos has a hidden $100-off discount on its weather-resistant and rechargeable Move speaker.

Walmart’s steep discounts on tech like Apple products, smart TVs, space heaters, and headphones are particularly amazing this week, especially this iPad for $80 off.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Cozy Earth is offering up to 25% off sitewide so you can cozy up with luxurious bedding, towels, and pajamas for Valentine’s Day—but use our exclusive discount code, and you’ll save a whopping 35%.

Purple has launched an early President’s Day sale with up to $800 off mattress and base sets.

Ninja is holding a Friend’s and Family sale with 20% off select products, including $50 off the TikTok-viral CREAMi with the code CREAMI50.

Sur La Table’s end-of-season sale is still going strong through Monday, so make sure to snag discounts of up to 50% off on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and other cookware before time is up.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO wants to “ignite the passion” by offering up to 50% off its sex toys, along with a free MIA lipstick vibrator if you spend $189.

Lovehoney will make you fall in love this Valentine’s Day with up to 50% off select sex toys, along with additional discounts on lingerie and other accessories.

PinkCherry is hosting a Valentine’s Day sale with incredibly zesty clearance items at up to 80% off, along with 30% off everything else when you use the code LOVE.

The best fashion deals this week

Everlane recently added markdowns of up to 70% off on winter essentials like flannel pants, henleys, and overshirts.

Hoka is taking $33 off four colorways of its expert-approved Bondi 8 running shoe, along with $28 off the Arahi 6 for all your winter runs.

New Balance has a collection of fan-favorite kicks for under $100, including classics like the 574 and 530 sneakers.

Catch ya next week.

