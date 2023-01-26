The Best Deals This Week, From Tushy Bidets to Samsung TVs

Here at VICE’s shopping team, we’re a jack of all trades : -latte-art making, sidewalk-running, and finding Herman Miller dupes, to name just a few. We do it for love of the add-to-cart game, and with Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re showing our love for you, dear reader, by wrangling all the flaming hot bargains so you could get a head start on not getting dumped for the sixth time. (Pro tip: buy a dang gift early!)

That’s right—it’s time for our weekly roundup of the hottest deals and sales. Last week, we became at-home juice-bar baristas with Breville’s big sale, started getting our steps in while working with an under desk walking pad, and even re-upped our winter-to-spring wardrobe with deals from Abercrombie. This week, we’re heading outdoors to hit the slopes with deals on top-tier outdoor gear; tuning up our living room with a new couch and TV deals to score pre-Super Bowl Sunday; and hunkering down in the kitchen (aka: making obscene amounts of soup) in a new Le Creuset pot. Say bon appétit to these deals.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Actually eat your vegetables with this 13-in-one chopper, slicer, dicer, and cutter for 35% off.

Add just a touch of *fancy* with this laptop stand for 38% off.

And these retro keyboards are just super fun for 28% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of specials for the upcoming Super Bowl on TVs, projectors, speakers, and streaming media players.

Bose is in the midst of a Game Day Sale with deals up to 25% off on speakers to elevate your game day experience.

Dyson is always cooking up savings, including its cult-fave dust suckers.

Samsung is hosting a Super Sunday Sales Event where you can find deep discounts on TVs for impeccable viewing.

The best home goods deals this week

Casterly is hosting a January Sitewide Sale where you can snag furniture and decor for up to $180 off.

Le Creuset (aka the king of French cookware) is in the midst of its Winter Savings Event with its iconic Dutch ovens for up to 50% off.

Tushy is offering its Ace Electric Bidet Seat for $200 off.

West Elm is on the same page as us (we want warmth) with its Spring Refresh Sale with 1000s of items up to 70% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Dame has bundles for up to 30% off for a *sexy night * in.

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off select vibrators, lingerie, bondage, and other sex toys during its Valentine’s Day sale.

Tracy’s Dog is poppin’ off in its sale section with sex toys up to 60% off.

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka has its latest Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat on top of the Bondi 7 being massively discounted.

REI is offering major markdowns for up to 40% off on past-season styles.

The North Face has items for up to 50% off for all your outdoor endeavors.

Catch ya next week.

