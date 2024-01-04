The Best Deals This Week, From Hoka Sneakers to $17 Earbuds

Some people swear off the sauce in January, instead opting to get their endorphins from hitting the gym. But for us, stalking the post-New Year’s sales is what makes us sweat. Brands and retailers are prone to making way more stuff than they should’ve each season (Lululemon is notoriously guilty of this), which is actually good news for us as consumers because it means massive overstock and surplus sales to make way for new inventory. An overabundance of Le Creuset Dutch ovens that are now on sale? Don’t mind if we do. That’s right—it’s time for our weekly roundup of deals, and the first installation of 2024 is pretty damn fruitful.

Out with the old, in with the new, they say. But that expression doesn’t necessarily hold true, given that there are so many last-season styles on sale from top-tier brands and sites like Hoka, SSENSE, On, and Article. The non-alcoholic bubbly (yes, some of us around here are doing Dry January) still deserves to be popped, though, because the savings will set us up for a financially responsible 2024. We’re making a sober toast—cheers!

The best deals on Amazon this week

If drinking enough water is one of your New Year’s resolutions, an emotional support water bottle from Hydro Flask for 23% off should hype you up.

Dry winter air all but requires a humidifier, like this one by AquaOasis, which is 40% off and rotates 360 degrees while operating in near-silence.

No more AirPods will be lost in 2024 because these top-rated earbuds are a whopping 79% off—meaning you’ll score them for under $20.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has a daily deal zone on some of the most poppin’ big-ticket tech, including this Lenovo 7i Gaming Tower.

Dyson has all sorts of tech treats on sale for the new year, such as the V11 Extra Vacuum and Purifier Hot+Cool HP07.

Therabody’s New Year’s sale is vibing with up to $300 off massage guns and other devices.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Albany Park is exclusively offering up to 25% off sectionals and sofas as part of its New Year’s sale, including its popular Kova line, through January 15.

Article has hundreds of deals on deck to kick things off right through January 7. This curvaceous sofa deserves a prime spot in your living room.

Brooklinen is keeping things toasty this winter with bedding, sheets, robes, and plush towels for up to 60% off.

Burrow, the maker of tons of attractive, apartment-friendly furniture including this tech-savvy loveseat, has year-end discounts of up to 70% off.

Le Creuset has dropped a Winter Savings Event with its fabulous cookware up to 50% off. A Dutch oven could be in your near future.

Our Place is hosting a last-chance holiday sale, so you can still score the Always Pan at its lowest price (it’s now $45 off)!

Walmart may be your dad’s favorite store, but the mega-retailer always offers mad deals, including the editor-loved Ninja CREAMi TikTok-famous ice cream maker for $30 off.

Wayfair is currently having a huge surplus sale, with items up to 50% off.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO, is welcoming us to LELO Land with select sex toys up to 50% off, along with a free Sona toy when you spend over $199.

Lovehoney has reductions of up to 60% off its oh-so-dreamy sex toys, lingerie, and bondage accessories.

PinkCherry has a sale on the cult-fave Satisfyer Pro 2 for $70 off with the code NYSALE, along with up to 80% off other sex toys.

The best fashion deals this week

Lululemon, the athleisure powerhouse, dropped hundreds of year-end deals for jazzing up your gym sessions (or coffee strolls).

Hoka has four colorways of its iconic Bondi 8 running shoe for $33 off—a big markdown since it’s rarely on sale. Miracles do come true.

On Running is having a mega rare sale with deals of up to 40% off on last season’s dopest running gear.

SSENSE is still in the midst of its jaw-dropping winter sale, with designer and premium pieces up to 70% off, including brands like Jil Sander, Carhartt WIP, and Isabel Marant.

Catch ya next week.

