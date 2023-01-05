The Best Deals This Week, From Hoka Kicks to Peloton Bikes

It’s 2023, bish. Where on Earth did the time go? It was just yesterday we were eating Dunkaroos on our dad’s recliner without a care in the world while waiting for the next episode of CatDog to come on. “Shook” is the only word to describe our thoughts and feelings on an unblissful lapse of time, but it’s not all doom and gloom. A new year means new dealios from all the brands and retailers we deem radical (and, you know, can ensure enough retail therapy to quell our existential crisis).

Last month was chock full of holiday sales thanks to Cyber Monday and last-minute gift deals, but this month we found shoppable snacks way better than mom’s family fruitcake recipe. While sipping leftover spiked eggnog, we eyed the Always Pan still dramatically on sale, slashed prices on Dyson vacuums, a huge winter sale from West Elm to diminish the seasonal blues, and tech deals to finally replace that refurbished TV. Whip out your gift cards, cause who doesn’t appreciate free money???

The best deals from Amazon this week

Got a case of the sniffles? Play it safe by grabbing a five-pack of COVID tests for 30% off.

If you’ve lost an AirPod in 2022, it’s time to face the music and find a replacement, such as these Beats earbuds for 40% off.

Speaking of upgrades, it’s time to revamp yourself to beefcake status with this Peloton bike for 17% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tons of featured savings on Apple tech, including laptops, tablets, and earbuds.

Bose is making moves with up to 50% off as part of its “New Year’s Sale” with savings on headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Dyson’s stellar vacuums still have post-holiday savings in the works.

The best home goods deals this week

Our Place still has a rare price drop on its super-popular Always Pan, currently $46 off, so there’s no excuse to buy a $20 salad for lunch.

Purple Mattress is offering $400 off its Plus mattress, which features its signature GelFlex Grid to adapt to your body and pressure points.

West Elm is hosting a “Big Winter Sale” with items up to 60% off on 1000s of styles.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is offering its Sona clitoral massager for free when you spend $179 on its high-tech sex toys, with other select products up to 35% off.

Lovehoney is offering up to 70% off select vibrators, lingerie, bondage, and other sex toys.

MysteryVibe is dodging “Dry January” with its 20% off sale on sex toys such as the Tenuto 2.

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka, one of our favorite running shoe brands, has shocked us (in a good way!) with its steep price drop on its latest Clifton 8s, along with the Bondi 7.

SSENSE, the ultimate hub of droolworthy designer and streetwear goods, has tons of styles for up to 70% off to celebrate the new year.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.