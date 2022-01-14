The Best Deals This Week, From Hiking Boots to Chairs From ‘Grey Gardens’

WOAH dude, knock first next time! [Frantically closes “David Attenborough reads the dictionary” tab.] Ahem. Anyway, it’s Friday, and you know what that means: It’s time for our usual seminar on the best deals of the week. We’ve been army-crawling our way through virtual minefields and metaphorical barbed wire (bad WiFi, near-zero temperatures in New York, the cream cheese shortage) just to bring you the sickest and tightest discounts, sales, and markdowns that we could muster.

Last week, we brought you delicious deals on hot-ticket items from some of our favorite retailers and brands, including the sneaker lords at MR PORTER, the moody minds behind Anthropologie’s home goods, and so much more. This week, we donned our cowboy stripper boots, mounted our stallions, and wrangled up some good ol’ fashioned dealeronis from Wayfair’s January Clearance Event, The Verticale’s wellness mamas, the sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis, and more. Go forth and get your deal on, friends.

Ella Paradis’ student discount AND semi-annual sale

In addition to practically giving away products with up to 87% off at their semi-annual sale, our favorite sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis are offering a discount to students in partnership with Student Beans, and giving you bookworms 20% off all Better Love brand items, and 15% off all other regular purchases, plus free shipping on orders over $29.99.

Real ‘Grey Gardens’ furniture

Mother says this is the best chair for the day, and not just ‘cause it’s 41% off, but because it was actually owned by the iconic duo from 1976’s Grey Gardens, Edith “Big Edie” Beale and her daughter, Edith “Little Edie” Beale. How on earth Chairish ended up with treasures from one of the world’s most fascinating documentary subjects and inadvertent style icons is a mystery—one we’re happy to fall into. Who needs an apartment when you can live in Little Edie’s hat box?

Madewell’s 30% off sale

You can get an extra 30% off with code REALDEAL at Madewell and load up on what the brand does best: wardrobe staples, from flannels and jeans to pocket T-shirts and oversized blazers. For now, you can find us scaling the side of the tallest mountain—or at least the lattice that leads to our SO’s room—in these hiking boots.

This thrusting sex toy company’s sitewide sex toy sale

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner (we can’t believe it either), and a toy from The Thruster is a perfect way to say “I love you.” It also makes a great gift for yourself—especially because the brand is offering 25% off sitewide for its Red Hot Sale, including the Thrust and Roses gift set, which features the new rose-shaped air suction clitoral vibrator and The Thruster Prime. (Just use the code HEARTS25 at checkout.)

Wayfair’s January clearance event

New year, new apartment zhuzh. Wayfair will offer up to 60% off during the January Clearance event until January 18 on home goods, kitchen essentials, area rugs, wall art, living room seating, lighting, and more.

The Verticale’s Wellness Sale

The Verticale is a female-founded shopping site that’s having a sweet 15% off flash sale on select wellness items through January 15. Expect savings on some of our favorite sleep items, including the Loftie alarm clock. We love it because it looks like a sunrise, comes with its own sound machine and out-of-the-box podcast library, and is designed to reorient your bedtime routine and cut down on excessive screen time. Plus, think of how good it will look on your nightstand atop all of your 1995 SkyMall catalogs books.

Huckberry’s best deals

Huckberry has loads of products on sale this weekend, from a dope fleece that one of the Rec Room editors swears by, to the literal building plans and instructions for a DIY backyard sauna. [New friend request: Finland.]

The best Amazon deals this week

One of our editors swears that the metal from canteens hurts her sensi marmot teeth, so it’s a good thing this top-rated glass to-go water bottle is currently 30% off. “I had a Lifefactory 22 oz glass water bottle for two years,” writes one customer, “I dropped it countless times and the glass didn’t break.” That’s the kind of love we need.

Given that it’s the Season of Darkness and Soup, we will also be taking home this light therapy lamp that’s 15% off, because it’s both powerful and portable. “I actually needed it to keep myself awake and it helps,” writes one reviewer. “I easily transport it in my backpack with my laptop and other devices. I manage to hang it or to place it in front of me several hours a day. I can dim the light intensity according to my needs.”

Are you even from New York?? This GUESS puffer is giving us big Y2K nostalgia, and it’s on crazy markdown from the original price of $225:

Nordstrom’s bedding and decor sale

Nordstrom is offering 25% off sheets, bedding, towels, bath, throws, decor pillows, wall decor, cookware, and bakeware until January 17—so act fast, people. This is your chance to turn your home into a Nancy Meyers set.

Get a discount on HBO Max

HBO Max is knocking down its monthly subscription price with a 20% off discount for a limited time, so you can finally watch Euphoria in peace. (JK, it’s so stressful.)

Learn more on HBO Max.

Catch you next week with more steals and deals.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.