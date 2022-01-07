The Best Deals This Week, From Treadmills to Massage Rollers

The holiday shopping season may have wrapped up, but the deals remain, friends. After all, we may have traversed the World Wide Web far and wide to find the best gifts for every man, woman, sibling, lover, sentient robot, and bodega sandwich maker in our lives, but we still need to focus on us—the new us—that’s on a quest for an ever bigger, better, badder (in a good way) year in 2022. We want to finally get proper home workout equipment, upgraded basics, high-quality sex-cessories, and better Bluetooth speakers, since the one we got for free at the company picnic in 2011 now sounds like Walter Mathau yelling into a tin can.

And boy, oh boy, it’s 2022, and we couldn’t be happier to yell Kobe! and toss 2021 into the wastebasket from across the room. Despite almost certainly missing that shot, we’re still rewarding ourselves, and no expense is being spared (except, you know, expense) when it comes to outfitting ourselves and our homes. We’re very much ballin’ on a budget in the new year—that’s actually exactly the phrase we wrote down on that Champagne-soaked napkin at 12:01 a.m. a week ago—and there’s no better way to ring in a fiscally responsible 2022 than by devouring some deals and steals.

So, dear readers, here are the best deals this week from some of our favorite retailers and brands, including the sneaker lords at MR PORTER, the tech team at Nordstrom, the moody minds behind Anthropologie’s home goods, and so much more…

Hit the streets of your own apartment

Yep, it’s January, that time of year when we try to reacquire some of the “healthy habits” that we gleefully abandoned the last few months in favor of massive charcuterie plates, chocolate-covered nougat, and bathtubs full of Champagne. Don’t worry—that will all be back next year. For now, we’re gonna try to get our daily step count back above 800, and that’s where home fitness equipment comes in. Amazon has tons of NordicTrack machines on big-time sale right now, including the brand’s super-popular T-Series treadmills:

And commercial studio cycles, which currently have a whopping $700 discount:

Speaking of working out…

What better way to help your muscles recover than with a vibrating foam roller? This top-rated one’s currently on sale, and we can think of other ways to use it besides just, uh, rolling out soreness.

Write it all down

Picked up a planner for this year yet? If not, now’s the time to get organized and start actually keeping track of WTF is going on in your life, and while we’ve found the best planners for 2022 to range from wellness-tracking journals to chic travel logs, Moleskine is a brand that truly reigns supreme—several colors of which are currently on sale at Amazon.

Crank the jock jams

Head over to Nordstrom’s current sale to find some seriously good-looking (and sounding) Bluetooth speakers on sale, including a mid-century modern Tivoli number that would look right at home in Don Draper’s sunken living room:

Or a transparent speaker that’s both visually mesmerizing and powerful:

And if you’ve ever wanted a pink, ultra quiet and effective Coway air purifier with incredible reviews, now’s the time to pick one up for 25% off.

Sneakerheads, rejoice

MR PORTER’s big ol’ sale includes tons of designer sneakers, like these Maison Margiela x Reebok high-tops, now just $238:

Buy a present for your butt (or your boo’s butt)

Ella Paradis’s massive semiannual sale continues this weekend, meaning massive savings on all kinds of sex toys, from dildos and vibrators to penis sleeves and cock rings. Just one of the great deals? Better Love’s vibrating Booty Pop butt plug for just 35 bones.

Spruce things up around here

Anthropologie is having a massive clearance event, with an extra 50% off sale items, including this chic, moody rug, once costing nearly a G and now on sale for less than $300:

And this ultra-modern chandelier, marked down from $728 to just $275:

Big-time deals on basics

Madewell is offering up to 70% off right now with the code CLASSIFIED, meaning you can pick up this cozy hoodie for just $23.99:

Or this men’s cargo field jacket for just $59.99

It’s getting cold out there, folks

Time to dress accordingly. One of our favorite outdoors gear and apparel retailers, the almighty Huckberry, is having a whopper of an end-of-year sale on everything from jackets to survival kits, and we couldn’t pass up this big ol’ Fishtail Parka from Relwen made from a super hydrophobic, water-resistant shell.

See y’all next week.

