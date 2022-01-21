The Best Deals This Week, From Athleisurewear to Personality Candles

Welcome to Friday, or as it’s more accurately known in some circles, The Day of Deals. You guessed it: It’s time for our usual spiel on the best deals of the past week. This was a short one for a lot of people in the States, so we only had four days, three cases of grapefruit La Croix, two frozen pizzas, and one (1) sweatsuit combo—that we definitely, totally didn’t wear all week—to present you with a silver platter of the best, most decadent discounts, sales, and markdowns that we could find.

Last week, we donned our cowboy stripper boots and wrangled a herd of deals and steals from Wayfair’s January Clearance Event, The Verticale’s wellness mamas, the sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis, and more. This week, we strapped on our scuba suit, double-checked our O2 regulator, and dove to the bottom of the offer-filled ocean to catch all of the juiciest deals on the net, in our net. From perfect personality candles to carefully curated Crocs, here are the best discounts, sales, and deals this week.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s Winter Sale

Abercrombie & Fitch has done some soul searching, re-zhuzhed its brand identity, and is actually cool again. They’re offering up to 50% off for their winter sale with an additional 20% off almost everything for men and women, including this buttery, vegan-leather jacket:

Amazon’s best deals this weekend

There are a lot of great disk-shaped robo-vacuums out there, but the one ring to rule them all, the iRobot Roomba (35% off) has glowing reviews from pet owners in particular. “The ability to set [the] cleaning zone is the best,” writes one happy customer, “The mapping of the house was flawless. Highly recommended.”

Ninja makes some of the finest multi-tasking food appliances out there, from combo air fryers-dehydrators to high-powered blenders that can pulverize entire glaciers in seconds (or at least your tray of ice cubes). Getting any high-quality blender for under $200 is a steal, and right now this 1,500-watt beast is 25% off:

There’s something about clothing steamers that’s just so gratifying. Maybe it’s the fact that they take up so little space, or that they sound like a miniature babbling brook once the steam wafts out of the spout, banishing the wrinkles from our clothes in seconds. Maybe we need a spa day. This portable handheld garment steamer is 24% off, produces 15 minutes of continuous, perfect-temperature steaming.

ASOS

ASOS will offer an extra 20% off athleisure from January 21 to 24, so you can find the best joggers, jackets, and more for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, or finally finding the wherewithal to take a long walk around the park before the sun sets at 4:49 PM. You got this. This Reebok Running Essentials Quarter-Zip Top is a perfect choice for getting started on this year’s fitness grind, and is 64% off right now.

Dada Daily candles discounts

Personality candles have given us so much serotonin during tHeSe sTrange aNd uNcerTain tiMes, and Dada Daily makes waxy, surreal masterpieces that will look great on your credenza or your sacrificial altar—and are currently 40% off—from a contemporary take on ye olde Hand of Glory, to some errant legs.

CUUP is having a big ol’ sale

Is it just us, or has all of our underwear wilted in the past few months? CUUP, which is a fave for both the small-tittied and the DD+ squad, since their sizes extend up to an H cup, is having an End of Season Sale on their timeless lingerie and swimwear, including their top-rated, plunging mesh Dahlia bra. “This was a treat to find since I am of a larger size,” writes one reviewer, “This bra is incredibly comfortable and still sexy!”

Farfetch

Farfetch is offering up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off select items until January 24, such as these dope Adidas COLD.RDY Outdoorboost 2.0 sneakers by Stella McCartney and this funky Marcella faux-fur cropped jacket.

Huckberry’s Crocs sale

Ready to join the clog crowd? In case you haven’t heard, Crocs are chic now and it’s actually the people who hate on them who are the weird dorks. Huckberry is offering 20% off select Crocs styles with code CROCS20 until January 23. Included styles are the Classic Lined Clog, All Terrain Clog, Classic Mossy Oak Elements Clog and Classic Clog—all of which we want to rotate through, every day, for the rest of our lives.

West Elm

Did West Elm Caleb design these? We may never know, but they sure do look comfy. The Tencel fabric on this comforter is made out of sustainable botanical fibers, and wicks away moisture so you don’t overheat. (Plus, you’ll save over 40 bucks on this comforter set if you cop right now.)

If you’re looking for a change of WFH scenery or just starting to create a peaceful, productive at-home office, this on-sale Lenox chair is the perfect blend of laid-back and swanky:

See you when we see you, folks. (Next week.)

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.