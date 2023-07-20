The Best Deals This Week, From Theraguns to Ooni Pizza Ovens

Don’t let the latest heatwave prevent you from getting the most out of this season. Whether you’re spending flipping through your phone while firing up the old grill, or scouring for deals while laying out by the pool (shout out to that Samsung smartwatch that finally went on sale), summer is one of the best times of year to score deals on some gear you’ll ultimately use well after the temperatures cool down.

Last week, Amazon’s Prime Day took center stage with a plethora of weird, sexy, and TikTok-viral items. Prime Day might be over (and Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale is currently taking up all of our free time) but we’re nothing if not dedicated to finding the best deals and discounts our favorite brands and stores have to offer (even if, yes, they are run by Jeff Bezos). This week, Theraguns are discounted by up to $200, Ooni’s fabulous Karu 12 Pizza Oven is $100 off, and a rubber ducky vibrator (?) is buzzing in at a bargain. Damn, they make everything nowadays!

Videos by VICE

The best deals on Amazon this week

Get wired (not tired) with a De’Longhi La Specialista espresso maker for 29% off.

This highly-rated AirPods alternative is now 41% off.

Have a hot photo shoot with this digital camera for 43% off.

The best tech deals this week

Samsung has select ongoing offers, including $80 off the Galaxy Watch5. Looks like it’s time to finally replace that hand-me-down Timex.

Therabody is holding a summer sale with a few of its popular massage guns for up to $200 off, including the Mini, Prime, Elite, and Pro models.

The best home goods deals this week

Great Jones has its popular, colorful cookware and bakeware on sale. Special shout out to the brand’s double Dutch oven set.

Ooni has the iconic Karu 12 Pizza Oven for $100 off. It’s never been easier to pretend you’re hosting your own outdoor pizzeria pop-up.

Wayfair is holding an outdoor clearance event with items up to 60% off, so you can play cornhole in style.

West Elm has a plethora of 60% off clearance items, including an extra 15% off select clearance items with the code EXTRA15.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

PinkCherry has sex toys up to 80% off for its “Black Friday in July” event. Remember to use promo code July when you shop.

Tracys Dog is in the middle of a “special sales day” with sex toys up to 66% off.

Velvet Co has select novelty sex toys slashed in price, including this rubber ducky vibrator with a crown. It’s never been easier to quack hit the big O during bathtime.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch, which makes many of our fave summer shirts, has clearance items for up to 50% off.

Hoka’s sale sees plenty of its cult-fave, super-comfy sneakers and other shoes slashed at a great discount, including the Gaviota 4.

SSENSE has one of the largest sale selections in the game, perfect for picking up pieces from designers like Versace, Kenzo, and Our Legacy.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

DeLonghi La Specialista $699.95 at Amazon Buy Now

TAGRY Wireless Earbuds $49.99 at Amazon Buy Now

CAMKORY Digital Camera $69.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 $279.99 at Samsung Buy Now

Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0 $199.00 at Therabody Buy Now

Therabody Theragun Elite $399.00 at Therabody Buy Now

Great Jones Double Dutch $280.00 at Great Jones Buy Now

Ooni Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven $299.00 at Ooni Buy Now

West Elm Lenox Dining Chair (Set of 2) $549.00 at West Elm Buy Now

Womanizer Lily Allen x Womanizer Liberty Clitoral Stimulator $99.90 at PinkCherry Buy Now

Velvet Lucky Ducky Waterproof Vibrator $42.99 at Velvet Buy Now

HOKA Gaviota 4 $170.00 at Hoka Buy Now

VERSACE Navy Barocco T-Shirt $625.00 at SSENSE Buy Now