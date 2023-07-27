The Best Deals This Week, From Bose to Ninja

Maybe this is a little too personal, but we’re still proud of how we handled ourselves this past weekend. We had top-tier self-control when it came to not spending money on overpriced shots at The Delancey here in NYC ($16? For a single shot!?). As a reward for keeping ourselves grounded in the rich person’s playground commonly known as “New York City,” we’re pleasuring ourselves (literally and figuratively) with hot bargains on home goods, tech, and—of course—sex toys.

Last week, we scouted Theraguns that were discounted by $200, dug up deals on Ooni’s fabulous Karu 12 Pizza Oven, and picked up a rubber ducky vibrator for a new take on bath time. That may have been last week’s deals, but there’s still so much currently on sale!

In the words of Guy Fieri: “ This is Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives …” “That’s Dynamite.”

The best deals on Amazon this week

Fortify your beach bod with the Breville Juice Fountain XL Pro for 24% off.

Make your sanctuary smell like a five-star spa with this oil diffuser for 30% off.

Everyone deserves to go to outer space, so make that vision happen with this BlissLights Sky Lite Star Projector for 60% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a back-to-school sale on its luxe headphones and speakers, although most of us have been out of school for over a decade (thank god!).

Sonos is now offering three months’ worth of Apple Music with select purchases, including the Pro-Ject T1 Phono SB Turntable.

Therabody has “feel good summer savings” with a few of its popular massage guns for up to $200 off, including the Mini, Prime, Elite, and Pro models.

The best home goods deals this week

Ninja is having a “Christmas in July” sale with select products up to 20% off.

Ooni has the iconic Karu 12 Pizza Oven for $100 off. It has never been easier to pretend you’re hosting your own outdoor pizzeria pop-up.

Our Place is famous for its Always Pan, but why stop there when you can get the entire cookware set for 28% off? It includes the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, along with its mini versions—how adorable.

Solo Stove has fire pits for up to $300 off, just in time for peak s’mores season.

Wayfair is holding a surplus sale with deals up to 50% off to help rid itself of overstocked inventory. Everybody wins!

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO is having summer deals for up to 40% off. Consider this your new summer fling.

PinkCherry has sex toys up to 80% off for its “Black Friday in July” event. Remember to use promo code July when you shop.

Tracys Dog is in the middle of a “special sales day” with sex toys up to 66% off, including a toy with a faux tongue (!).

Velvet Co has select novelty sex toys slashed for up to 25% off.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch, which makes many of our fave summer shirts, has clearance items for up to 25% off.

Hoka’s sale sees plenty of its cult-fave, super-comfy sneakers and other shoes slashed at a great discount, including the Gaviota 4 and Carbon X for an impeccable race day shoe.

Nordstrom is still in the midst of its Anniversary Sale, which includes steep discounts across all categories site-wide. It ends August 7, so you don’t have much time to waste!

SSENSE has one of the largest sale selections in the game, perfect for picking up pieces from big-name designers.

Catch ya next week.

