The Best Deals This Week, From the Always Pan to an Apple Watch Dupe

Once midnight rolls around, all hell breaks loose in our nightly routine. We like to call it “shopping hour”—it’s when we’re nestled in bed with a glass of bourbon hot milk and a bong an open laptop, preparing to do serious damage to our bank accounts. Online shopping is a deep, dark abyss of products good and bad: Chicken lamps, waterslides for your hoo-ha, Dr. Phil throw pillows—the list goes on. We toss anything and everything we’ve been eyeing during the week into our virtual shopping carts each night because we have zero self-control. That’s fine, though, because we’re well-versed in the art of deal finding.

Last week, we took a small break to focus on sey toy deals for National Orgasm Day and Nordstrom’s big-time summer sale, but now we’re back with a bang. This week, we’re teasing you with savings on the cult-favorite Always Pan, survival gear for summer outings, Uggs to transport you back to middle school (in a good way), and a high-quality Apple watch dupe. These sales will leave you hungry for more, but for now, let’s celebrate the International Day of Deals by scoring some serious savings.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals right now

The sound of cracking open a cold seltzer is music to our ears. However, these days, a case of La Croix can cost more than a fancy cocktail from the “mixology” joint down the street. Save your hard earned smackeroonies in the long run by making crisp, bubbly seltzer from scratch with a SodaStream for 30% off. All you gotta do is push a button and bam, you got yourself a cool, refreshing drink.

We’re already a big fan of Bose, so the fact that its Sport Earbuds are 17% off gets us excited. They’re sweat-resistant, wireless, and can take calls for when you’re forced to engage in corporate life. With a 4.4-star rating from over 26,000 reviews on Amazon, these are the real deal.

Apple watches are mad hot, but they cost an arm and a leg. The tech men over at Amazfit created their own version for half the price—and right now they’re discounted even further. The GTS 2e is 29% off and monitors blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep, and acts as a fitness tracker. “I’ve had Apple watches and this watch is way more comfortable, battery life lasts way longer, and the circular design on the GTR is much more badass than the square,” a reviewer on Amazon writes.

Nordstrom’s ongoing anniversary sale

Nordie’s sale is still ongoing through Sunday, so it’s time to get a move on. Prices are slashed across women’s, men’s, home and beauty categories, but we’ve got our eyes on all the sexy kitchen appliances and home goods going for cheap. The Stagg EKG Electric Kettle dropped by $50, while this Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle is $240 off. Hitting the airport soon? Make it a tad better with some brand spankin’ new Tumi luggage for $200 off.

Ugg’s master sale

We are very against being basic, but reminiscing about the good ol’ days of stomping around middle school hallways in our Ugg Tasman slides (or, more like Payless dupes) leaves us with a warm, fuzzy feeling. You can make your blurred teenage memories a reality once again for next to nothing at Ugg’s master sale. Since you’re now older, wiser, and sexier, the Neumel Natural chukka boots made with hemp canvas are the move. The Markstrum Chelsea boots made with waterproof leather are also a great choice for the upcoming fall months.

An Always Pan deal in a picante hue

Our Place is always treating us, whether it’s with a dope sale or a brand-new color drop of its iconic cookware. Currently, the kitchen legends over there slashed the price by $30 on their classic Always Pan in the color “Heat,” which is a bold, spicy red. In case you weren’t already aware, this thing can do it all: braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, and make us happy. One of our editors even deemed it “the Yeezy of cookware.”

Judy survival gear sale for outdoor lords

The great outdoors is nothing to screw around with—that’s why it’s best to be smart and prepared when embarking on a wilderness excursion. The folks at Judy designed survival kits curated by experts, and they’re 25% off right now. The Power Prepper System includes an emergency kit and portable power station accommodating up to six people. It’s ideal for emergency evacuations, power outages, and sheltering in place to name a few, but can also provide a much needed sense of security on a weekend camping or hiking trip.

Happy socks, happy life

Our ‘fits mean nothing to us without the addition of a good pair of socks. Happy Socks has drippy threads for your feet for up to 50% off. Our favorites? The “cowzy” and the pair with cherries, because we love all things loud.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Sodastream SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $99.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Bose Bose Sport Earbuds $179.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch $139.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Stagg Stagg EKG Electric Kettle $195.00 at Nordstrom Buy Now

Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle $790.00 at Nordstrom Buy Now

Tumi V4 International 22" Carry-On $695.00 at Nordstrom Buy Now

UGG Neumel Natural $140.00 at UGG Buy Now

UGG Markstrum Boots $150.00 at UGG Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan $145.00 at Our Place Buy Now

JUDY The Power Prepper System $1390.00 at JUDY Buy Now

Happy Socks Cowsy Sock $14.00 at Happy Socks Buy Now