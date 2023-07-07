The Best Deals This Week, From Bose to Great Jones

The full summer swing typically involves outdoor chill time, serious grill time, and too many Mai Tais, but let’s not forget that the summer months are also time for some seriously sweet sales (and they’re one July activity that doesn’t involve getting sunburned). Deals are legitimately peaking right now, fam. Don’t believe us? Select 4th of July sales have been extended and Amazon has already unleashed its early Prime Day deals as a savings-filled appetizer for next week’s main event. Let’s get to it: the week’s best sales and deals.

Last week, Wayfair had deals across all categories, SSENSE did us a favor with discounted designer duds, and B&H made us finally upgrade our prehistoric laptop from college. This week, Bose is having a summer sale on bougie tech, Great Jones’ double Dutch oven set is slashed (by $80 off!), and we’re watching blockbuster hits in our unmade bed personal home theater on an affordable new projector. Grab the popcorn, and for god’s sake, wear sunscreen.

Videos by VICE

The best deals on Amazon this week

Cop rad Breville appliances, including espresso machines, juicers, and more, for up to 30% off.

Our favorite TikTok-viral Dash Egg Cooker is 19% off.

Turn your abode into a home theater with this mini projector for 34% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a summer sale on its top-rated, coveted over-the-ear headphones and refurbished home speakers.

Dyson has its top-of-the-line vacuums and other home tech discounted up to $200, including the V15.

Samsung still has ongoing Fourth of July deals, such as this 55” Class QLED 4K Q80C ​​for 17% off.

Therabody has refurbished Theragun minis back in stock, which means you can save moola and your muscles.

The best home goods deals this week

Great Jones has its popular, colorful cookware and bakeware on sale, including its double Dutch oven set.

Saatva is offering mattress deals of up to $600 off for its extended Fourth of July sale.

Wayfair has plenty of outdoor furniture on sale, so make those patio upgrades and enjoy way better barbecues for the rest of the summer.

West Elm has a cornucopia of 60% off clearance items for a summer revamp.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

PinkCherry has sex toys up to 80% off with the code PRIME.

Tracys Dog is offering special deals on its cock roys and sex-ccessories for up to 66% off.

Velvet Co’s sex toys are seeing prices slashed by 35% for both men and women as part of its extended Fourth of July sale.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch, which makes many of our fave summer shirts, has select “summer faves” up to 30% off.

Hoka’s sale sees plenty of its cult-fave, super-comfy sneakers and other shoes slashed at a great discount, including the Gaviota 4.

SSENSE is now offering up to 70% off tons of designer items during its current massive sale, so you can look like a style god without blowing your entire budget.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Breville Infuser Espresso Machine $600.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer $180.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20.00 at Amazon Buy Now

TMY Projector $100.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones $329.00 at Bose Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth® Speaker $149.00 at Bose Buy Now

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute $800.00 at Dyson Buy Now

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Q80C $1200.00 at Samsung Buy Now

Therabody Theragun Mini (Refurbished) $199.00 at Therabody Buy Now

Great Jones Double Dutch $280.00 at Great Jones Buy Now

West Elm Mid-Century Asymmetrical Wood Wall Mirror $459.00 at West Elm Buy Now

PinkCherry Multi-Speed Rabbit Vibrator $29.90 at PinkCherry Buy Now

Tracy's Dog Ares Cock Ring Butt Plug $50.00 at Tracy's Dog Buy Now

HOKA Gaviota 4 $170.00 at Hoka Buy Now

VERSACE V-Emblem T-Shirt $125.00 at SSENSE Buy Now